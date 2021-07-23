Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise Van Outen previously accused her friends of ‘selling stories’ about her.

The 47-year-old actress and presenter appears on the hit Channel 4 show alongside her partner, Eddie Boxshall.

But living in the limelight hasn’t always been easy for Denise.

Denise Van Outen previously accused her pals of ‘selling stories’ on her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Denise Van Outen say?

In 2019, Denise opened up on a time where she failed to trust her friends.

She was one of the many celebrity phone-hacking victims.

But at the time, Denise believed it was one of her loved ones who was going behind her back.

I’m still less trusting and open because of it

She told the Belfast Telegraph: “I thought all my friends were selling stories about me, that my partners were. They thought I was talking to the press myself. Like, I’d turn up somewhere and there’d be a photographer there and they’d say, ‘Why is he here?’ and I’d say, ‘I don’t know’.

“This went on for years, so I had a lot of heartache as a result. I stopped trusting people. I lost friendships because of it. I thought people were betraying me all the time. I had two quite big relationships, big to me, and they failed.”

Denise and her partner Eddie Boxshall on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Is Denise Van Outen married? Does she have kids?

As a result, Denise stopped speaking to a close friend for 10 years over her trust issues.

She added: “It’s only now that you look back and think that things could have been very different if that hadn’t happened. I’m still less trusting and open because of it.”

When is Denise on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Denise and Eddie will make their final appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight (July 23).

The show is wrapping up on its third series after a successful run on Channel 4.

The presenter marked the final episode yesterday after filming with Eddie in their Chelmsford home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Van Outen ⚡️ (@vanouten_denise)

Posing together in a photo, Denise penned: “And that’s a wrap for season 3 @c4gogglebox with @eddieboxshall. Show airs this coming Friday 9pm @channel4.

“Our little crew wrap tea party was lovely. Amazing afternoon tea boxes of goodies from @pigletspantry – delicious! And cocktails from @tappdcocktails.”

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox: Gyles Brandreth’s horrific school years after being abused by choir master

Meanwhile, Denise began dating commodities trader Eddie in 2014.

The pair have recently had to postpone their wedding plans due to the pandemic, with the star revealing: “It will definitely happen but we’re not in a rush.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.