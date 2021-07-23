Celebrity Gogglebox star Lorraine Kelly was ‘fired’ from TV job following birth of daughter Rosie

Lorraine Kelly, who has been starring on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her daughter Rosie, has revealed she was fired from a job after giving birth.

The daytime TV favourite, 61, explained the axing left her ‘frightened’ because her future was suddenly uncertain.

However, Lorraine was brought back into her TV role following backstage pressure.

And that success also lead to her becoming the host of her own show, so thankfully it all worked out for her.

Lorraine Kelly and Rosie Smith has been regulars in this series of Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4 Comedy YouTube)

‘Don’t come back’

Lorraine opened up about being cut from her first big job on telly on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast.

She worked alongside Eamonn Holmes in the role on TV-AM in the 1990s.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly divides viewers’ opinions on Celebrity Gogglebox

She suggested she was dumped by producers not long after she had Rosie, who now shares a sofa with her mum on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Lorraine said: “They told me not to come back.”

Lorraine said the experience was “frightening” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fired at the worst possible time

Lorraine continued: “They basically said: ‘Thanks very much and cheerio’. They had someone else [to take over]. Anthea Turner was brought in to present with Eamonn.

“It was a long, long time ago – 27 years ago – because Rosie is 27.”

It was really frightening.

Lorraine also admitted to being shook up by the decision, which left her wondering what to do.

She added: “It was really frightening.

“I had this really tiny baby and I wasn’t sure what was going to happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie Smith (@rosiekellysmith)

Why did Lorraine get her job back?

However, it seems show bosses reconsidered their options after a potential sponsor demanded Lorraine was part of the deal.

Lorraine continued: “Luckily there was a mum and baby company – I think it was Cow & Gate or something – who wanted to do a mum and baby slot.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly bids farewell to ITV as she takes break from show

“They wouldn’t do it unless I did it.

“So that was a way back, if you like.

“It was so successful that they ended up giving me my own show.”

Lorraine Kelly has daughter Rosie with her husband Steve (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Lorraine has Rosie with her husband Steve Smith, who she married in 1992.

Rosie has featured previously on her mum’s ITV show, and has also appeared on other shows with her beyond Celebrity Gogglebox, including This Morning.

The mum and daughter pairing received a mixed reaction when they debuted on the Channel 4 couch potato critic series. But they have clearly treasured their time on the show.

Lorraine reflected on Instagram: “It’s been a joy to be part of this [Celebrity Gogglebox] family.”

– The final episode of Celebrity Gogglebox in this series airs tonight, Friday July 23, on Channel 4 at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.