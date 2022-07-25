Neighbours fans beg viewers to sign petition to save show as finale week begins

Neighbours fans are begging viewers of the soap to sign a petition to try and save the show.

It was announced earlier this year that Neighbours was being axed.

The soap’s final episode is due to air this week (Friday, July 29 2022). But fans have started a petition begging Channel 5 to try and find a way to keep Neighbours on air.

The final episode of Neighbours will air this week. But fans don’t want it to end (Credit: Fremantle/Channel 5)

Neighbours fans beg viewers to sign petition to save the show

The petition on Change.Org is called ‘Don’t Axe Neighbours.’ It currently has over 69,000 signatures and fans are currently trying to get it to 75,000 signatures.

In the description of the petition it says: “Neighbours has been a staple on UK screens for over 35 years – and has been watched by generations” and stated how the show is facing the axe.

Continuing, the petition also says: “Neighbours is more than just a TV show – it is a source of comfort and entertainment for generations of fans who have watched it for decades.

“It is one of the most loved TV shows in the UK and brings lots of viewers from all backgrounds to Channel 5’s catalogue of channels.

“Even Adele is a fan.

“Channel 5 – we plead with you – please find a way to keep Neighbours on air.”

Neighbours fans have started a petition (Credit: Fremantle/Channel 5)

Fans of the Australian soap have been sharing the petition on Twitter, trying to encourage viewers to sign it.

One fan wrote: “Don’t let a stupid #BizDecision END @neighbours. AXE of the show is UNJUSTIFIED and whether you dip in and out, are a new water or been a fan for 37 years PLEASE #sign and lets make a statement to @channel5_tv that they are wrong.”

Don’t let a stupid #BizDecision END @neighbours

AXE of the show is UNJUSTIFIED & whether you dip in & out, are a new watcher or been a fan for 37 years PLEASE #Sign & lets make a statement to @channel5_tv that they are WRONG! https://t.co/sGOxbqWAIT #SaveNeighbours #Neighbours pic.twitter.com/dUggR2gJ4v — Alison Tinlin 💙 (@MrsPandP) July 24, 2022

Another Neighbours fan page wrote: “So close to 70k signatures, would be amazing to get the #Neighbours petition to 70k for the cast and crew before the AU final on Thursday.”

So close to 70k signatures, would be amazing to get the #Neighbours petition to 70k for the cast and crew before the AU final on Thursday Don't Axe Neighbours – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/SGEZ3KEBIE via @UKChange — NeighboursFriends – Preparing for the next Chapter (@adam13648254) July 23, 2022

Why was Neighbours axed?

In an interview with Radio Times Channel 5 boss Ben Frow admitted he could have injected the cash needed to save the show for its UK audience.

However, he went in a different direction.

Revealing Neighbours was axed based on a “business decision”, he said: “I could spend the money on other things, which is what I decided to do.

“I can better spend the Neighbours money on UK shows.”

Some familiar faces will return for the soap’s finale (Credit: Fremantle/Channel 5)

When is the finale airing in the UK?

The final episode of Australia’s longest running drama will air in an emotional finale at 9pm on Friday July 29 2022.

But UK fans will be able to watch the antepenultimate episode at 1.45pm and 6pm on Friday, July 29 on Channel 5.

