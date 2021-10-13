Chris Eubank declares ‘no one is immune’ as he’s mugged hours after emotional GMB appearance

Boxing legend Chris Eubank was mugged after his emotional appearance on GMB yesterday (October 12).

Chris, 55, was left “stunned” by the attack, which happened in west London.

Chris had his bag stolen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Chris Eubank?

Chris said the mugging took place as he was walking out of a bank.

The “brazen” attack saw his £400 designer Louis Vuitton bag snatched. Inside was the bandana he wore on I’m A Celebrity.

Chris told the Evening Standard: ‘I couldn’t believe it. I was stunned. He couldn’t have known who I was because he wouldn’t have tried it. He was just looking at the prize.”

Chris and son Chris Jr (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Chris called the mugger ‘brazen’

He continued: “I thought, he must be the country’s most brazen crook.

“But it’s a sign of the times – they don’t care about confronting someone like me, so nobody is immune.”

And despite following him along the route of the mugger’s escape, he couldn’t spot him.

Staff at the bank also checked their CCTV footage.

Chris Eubank spoke about his son Sebastian’s tragic death (Credit: ITV)

No parent can get over it

Chris’s ordeal came after he made an emotional appearance on GMB yesterday.

During his chat with hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid, he said that he would never get over the death of his son Sebastian.

Sebastian died aged 29 from a heart attack in July.

Chris said on the show: “No parent can get over because you’ve invested all this time from birth to 29, all this time, all of this energy, all of this love and then he’s gone.

“You can’t recover from that.”