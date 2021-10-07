Lisa Snowdon is the resident fashionista on This Morning, but what did she do before she landed the role on ITV daytime?

And just who is her world-famous movie star ex?

We’ve got all you need to know about the gorgeous This Morning favourite here.

Lisa Snowdon is a regular on This Morning presenting the fashion segment (Credit: Splash News)

How did This Morning star Lisa Snowdon rise to fame?

Lisa, who turns 50 in January, won a scholarship to Italia Conti as a child, where her classmates included Naomi Campbell.

Her big break came at the age of 19, when she was spotted by Premier Model Management while pole-dancing at a rave.

A number of high-profile modelling campaigns and magazine covers followed, with Lisa occupying FHM’s sexiest woman pole for 10 years between 1996 and 2007.

She started her presenting career on MTV, before moving to Britain’s Next Top Model.

With more experience under her belt she appeared on Loose Women as a panellist and stood in for Lorraine Kelly on her morning TV show.

Reality TV came calling, with Lisa signing up for the sixth series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She and partner Brendan Cole ended up coming third.

However, her 2016 stint in I’m A Celebrity didn’t see Lisa do as well.

Here, she was the second celebrity to be sent home.

She’s also worked on radio, hosting the Capital FM breakfast show with Johnny Vaughan.

Lisa dated George Clooney for five years (Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

Who is Lisa Snowdon’s most famous ex?

Well that has to be none other than George Clooney!

The pair met on a Martini ad in 2000 and had an on/off romance for five years.

Speaking about their relationship after their split, Lisa joked that she thinks the fact she’s George Clooney’s ex will be etched on her gravestone.

She told The Mirror: “I’m always going to be George Clooney’s ex. I sometimes think it will be written on my tombstone – ‘George Clooney once dated Lisa Snowdon.'”

She added: “I will have to do something super-radical for people to forget about it. Goodness knows… I’m definitely too old for Prince Harry!”

David Walliams said Lisa broke his heart (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa broke poor David Walliams’ heart

In 2006, David Walliams revealed his heart had been broken by a mystery woman he referred to as Miss X.

Later, Lisa revealed she was Miss X and said they had briefly dated before she decided she just wanted to be friends.

Something which apparently shattered poor David.

She told The Sun: “Yes, it’s me. I’m Miss X. I was hoping no one would realise. David and I are great friends and he’s such an amazing bloke, but there is no romance.

“David has made it clear he has feelings for me but we’ve got to a point where we can just have a platonic relationship. I’m very honest with him and he has been with me, so there are no games.”

What has she said about her abusive past relationship?

Lisa recently opened up about an early relationship that was so abusive it left her with a black eye, a broken arm and mental scarring.

Speaking on the She Loves Herself podcast, she said the relationship took place at the start of her modelling career.

And the catwalk acted s a form of “escapism” from the abuse.

“I was in a really bad relationship at the time which began with being mentally abusive and then was physically abusive, it was like my escapism when I went into work.

“I was on these amazing shoots and it was back when they would do really dramatic make up. So I would go in, almost like an actress and create a different me for the day, and escape that abusive relationship.”

She continued: “In the end, I went to a mutual friend of ours, and I begged him to help me and at first he was wary because he was friends with both of us.

“I said to him I really need your help, I had a broken arm I had a black eye.”

Lisa with her fiancé George Smart (Credit: Splash News)

Who is she with now?

Lisa is now happily loved up with her fiancé George Smart after he popped the question in 2016.

Opening up about the proposal, she told Fabulous: “George proposed to me on the Saturday before Christmas.

“I had absolutely no idea he was going to do it – he chose the most beautiful diamond ring which I love and it fits perfectly,” she added.

The couple were hoping to tie the knot in Tokyo but the pandemic meant it had to be postponed.

And, for now, it appears Lisa is happy enjoying being engaged.

Posting on Instagram in December, she said: “I know we haven’t officially ‘tied the knot’ and who knows when or even if we ever will.

“All I know is my life wouldn’t be the same without you in it. I love you. Grow old with me. The best is yet to be!”

