Big Brother fans turn against ‘hypocrite’ Zak for ‘sexist’ comments in the house: ‘Well Zak just got himself nominated. That was gross.’

Former favourite Zak Srakaew may have nailed himself into his own coffin this week, after offending both his housemates and viewers during episode nine of Big Brother.

The 28-year-old model from Manchester was previously riding high in public estimation, but has suffered a possibly fatal fall from grace after controversial comments on Tuesday night (October 17, 2023).

During the hour-long show on ITV2, Zak inadvertently sparked a sexism row during a conversation with Trish and Olivia. And while some fans turned against him, others argued he was “only joking”.

So what did Zak say on Big Brother that angered viewers?

Zak angered Big Brother viewers with his ‘sexist’ comments (Credit: ITV2)

What did Zak say on Big Brother episode nine?

A row erupted between Zak and Trish during this week’s show, and fans were quick to take their opposing sides… Viewers saw the housemates chatting after failing their shopping challenge.

Gathered in the kitchen, the group discussed the amount of food that was being eaten. However, what started as a normal BB chat about meals took a heated turn when Olivia got involved. She pointed out the apparent double standards between what Zak ate and his reaction to how much the other contestants were eating…

To her comments, Zak simply replied that it was because he was a “boy”. Whether he was joking or not, a furious Trish called him out on his remark.

To which Zak replied: “My man ain’t going to stand there and take shit off two women. While Olivia warned Zak to “behave himself”, Trish took it further, saying: “That was very inappropriate. That was so sexist, that was sexism thriving in you.”

She went on to accuse him of “gaslighting”.

Zak subsequently asked: “Was it that bad?” To which Trish replied it was “terrible”. However, Zak insisted he was only “having a laugh” and wasn’t sexist.

How did fans react to Zak’s comments on Big Brother?

Plenty of Big Brother viewers turned against Zak, calling him a “hypocrite” for his “sexist” comments. One blasted: “Hmmm now Zak… Weren’t you just praising the woman who raised you and NOW you’re slagging off women…?! Hypocrite #BBUK.”

Another said: “Zak saying it wasn’t sexist when it was 100% sexist.”

A third added: “Why is Zak trying to gaslight?”

“Regardless whether it’s a joke or not, Zak’s clearly showing his true colours now,” typed another. While one more said: “Well Zac just got himself nominated. That was gross.”

Zak has previously been praised towards his behaviour to fellow housemates, including Hallie (Credit: ITV)

‘Zak was kidding!’

Others, though, were firmly on Zak’s side. One wrote: “I’m a feminist myself and even I think they took that way too seriously. It wasn’t the funniest joke, but Zak is harmless. Friendly banter because he felt comfortable with Trish and Olivia.”

Another said: “That’s a massive overreaction by Trish and Olivia with Zak’s comment #BBUK.”

A third added: “Why is everyone coming for Zak? He’s literally minded his own business and been himself… like?”

“Guys, come on now, he was kidding,” said another, while one more added: “I mean Zak shouldn’t have said it, but Trish deeped it too much.”

In fact, one cynical viewer believed Trish had an agenda, tweeting: “Trish REALLY wants Zak to be the villain this week so that she isn’t in the firing line…”

Is Zak up for eviction on Big Brother?

Zak, who lives in Manchester but grew up in Thailand, is currently waiting to learn his fate. It is not yet known if he’s up for eviction this week.

Fans were furious last week, when ITV changed the format of the nominations. Not only did viewers find out who was up for eviction BEFORE they’d seen who had nominated who, but housemates were only allowed one vote.

However, this week, Big Brother has announced they will revert back to the show’s original format. Therefore, housemates will be able to nominate two of their co-stars.

Nominations were made on Tuesday (October 17). Viewers are then expected to learn the results on Wednesday. The results of the vote will air during this Friday’s live eviction (October 20).

Big Brother released a first look teaser at the housemates’ nominations ahead of the second explosive eviction. The ITV2 reality show aired a teaser clip on spin-off series, Big Brother: Late and Live, on Tuesday night.

Viewers saw Jordan reveal one of his nominations. The lawyer, 26, says: “My second nomination is Noky… I found that over the past few days she’s been slightly melodramatic. When we had to nominate two people to go into the VIP glamping area, she acted as if going in there was a life-changing opportunity. She broke into tears for some unexplainable reason, confusing the house and ruining what was supposed to be a treat for two people.”

Make-up artist Farida, 50, from Wolverhampton was the first housemate to leave the 2023 series. We’d be very surprised if Kerry and Hallie didn’t follow soon after housemates noticed they were being “performative”. Zak may be safe for another week…

Read more: Fans demand ‘no reality stars’ at news of a Celebrity Big Brother coming in March 2024: ‘Give me Philip Schofield’

Big Brother continues every night except for Saturday at 9pm on ITV2.

What do you think of Zak in Big Brother? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.