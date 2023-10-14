British public slammed as Big Brother star Farida is first housemate to be evicted

Big Brother star Farida became the first housemate to be evicted from the BB house on Friday night and not everyone is thrilled about it.

In fact, many fans are up in arms that the ‘iconic’ former favourite has already been booted out.

In a showdown between Kerry and Farida, it was the 50-year-old from Wolverhampton who received the most public votes.

And while Farida was all smiles as she danced her way out of the house, not all Big Brother fans were pleased to see the back of her.

Voting Big Brother star Farida out “kills the show”

One took to X to say: “Can’t believe Farida is gone. Can’t say I’m surprised. You can never trust the British public to vote correctly!”

Another said: “Big Brother’s most iconic moments are always from people like Farida and drama queens. Voting them out just kills the show – then the viewing figures go down. Happens all the time. Watching nice people will get boring real soon.”

A third added: “Disappointing. Farida had personality… what Big Brother needs. Kerry did herself no favours tonight, forming [a] click with Hallie, Trish and awful Olivia. At least she had the confidence to call them out on their bull.”

In fact, the drama between Farida and Kerry has been gripping the nation.

Farida was up against Kerry in the Big Brother house (Credit: Big Brother / YouTube)

What went down between Farida and Kerry?

In a shock new nominations twist, Farida found herself up against arch nemesis Kerry on Friday night (13 October).

The pair didn’t exactly gel well together and BB became embroiled in a bullying storm after Kerry’s dismissive behaviour towards Farida was called into question.

But while Farida found a lot of fan support in the early days, she began to grate with viewers more and more. Who could forget the ‘salmon-gate’ situation with Olivia? Or the personal questions Farida asked an uncomfortable-looking Hallie after she came out as transgender?

Kerry and Farida did not get along (Credit: YouTube / Big Brother)

So it’s no surprise that many viewers were also thrilled to bid farewell to the make-up artist this weekend.

One said: “I’m so glad that Farida lady is gone from Big Brother, she p***ed me off.”

And after Farida told hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu that she has no plans to carry on watching the show, one fan said on X: “Well that says everything. ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME ME. Thank god she’s GONE!”

One down, 15 to go!

