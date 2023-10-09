15 brutal tweets about AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting Big Brother: ‘Bring back Davina!’

Last night (Sunday, October 8) saw AJ Odudu and Will Best front Big Brother for the first time as the hit reality show launched on ITV.

However, their hosting didn’t seem to go down well with everyone – with many a fan taking to Twitter to call for old favourites to return…

Fans deliver their verdict on AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting Big Brother

Will Best and AJ Odudu are the new hosts of Big Brother – but not everyone is convinced by them just yet.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter last night to issue their verdict on AJ and Will – and it wasn’t all positive.

“Who the hell made the decision to employ the seriously annoying AJ and Will Best to be the new presenters? Absolute [bleep]! Can we vote to evict them 2 from the show permanently and bring Emma and Rylan back!” one viewer fumed.

I was not too impressed with AJ Odudu and Will Best…. I was expecting more, as in better hosting compared to @EmmaWillis and @ThisisDavina #bbuk — Brian⚙ (@bb25logic) October 9, 2023

“We NEED you back. Nothing will ever live up to your big brother days Davina!” a third viewer tweeted the original host of Big Brother.

Ohh it’s all a bit stiff and awkward isn’t it #BBUK hopefully it’ll get smoother and easier as it goes on. Does AJ have to shout?” another wrote. “Missing Emma and Rylan at the moment but will persevere.”

“It’s like AJ & Will are trying to outdo each other unless it’s the bad editing. I’m hoping #bbuk improves and changes my mind,” another said.

All I can say is….

Bring back Davina, Rylan & Emma #BBUK — SaNd¡eJJ ⫩ (@SandieJ3) October 8, 2023

“Sorry but these host are boring , bring back Davina McCall,” another wrote.

AJ and Will have divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Work to do for AJ and Will?

Other viewers weren’t impressed either.

“I’ve never seen such bad hosting in my life. Who are these two. I think you’ll lose viewers if these stay,” one viewer tweeted.

“AJ & Will aren’t great at live TV & certainly not at unscripted spontaneity,” another said.

“Please give us back Rylan and Emma for host,” another begged.

For the love of god, please bring back Davina or Emma!! #BBUK — Tegsy (@tegsyjack) October 9, 2023

“Not a fan of the presenters.. miss Davina, Emma and Rylan,” a tenth said.

“Not to sure of AJ, she seems to be struggling,” another said. “Absolutely no need for two hosts on this. Will is excelling while AJ just feels like a spare piece. Keep one on the main show and put the other on the sister show,” another grumbled.

“Oh my god, AJ and Will are flat,” another viewer said.

Praise for new Big Brother UK hosts AJ and Will

However, there was plenty of praise for Will and AJ too!

“AJ and Will are excellent hosts!” one fan gushed. “I love the new hosts AJ & Will!” another wrote.

Aj and Will are just perfection together. Having 2 hosts was a bit weird at first but the chemistry these two have is amazing and it sure do help they are both absolutely gorgeous to look at #bbuk — Sam Tatum (@Sam_Tatum) October 9, 2023

“Aj and Will are so refreshing to watch. Their style complement each other so well,” another said.

“AJ and Will are AMAZING at hosting! Such an exciting opportunity for them both,” a fifth wrote.

