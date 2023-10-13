Big Brother embroiled in ‘bullying storm’ as Kerry’s behaviour comes under fire

Big Brother UK has become embroiled in a “bullying” storm, less than a week into the show’s iconic return to ITV.

Contestant Kerry’s behaviour has come under fire, with many a viewer accusing the 40-year-old of bullying one of her housemates.

Is Farida being bullied? (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK star Kerry ‘bullying’ Farida?

We’re less than a week into this season of Big Brother, and the hit show is already embroiled in a bullying row.

Tonight will see either Kerry or Farida evicted from the competition.

However, the pair have been at loggerheads for days, it seems. During last night’s show, Kerry couldn’t have looked any less interested when Farida was telling her about her online makeup videos. She also branded her fellow housemate a “[bleeping] idiot” during one of the tasks.

Kerry seemed to be at her wits end with Fardia at the end of last night’s show, slumping back and singing “Let It Go” as Farida had a conversation with Paul next to her. She could be seen smirking and pulling faces behind Farida too.

Fans have turned on Kerry (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Kerry’s behaviour

In the wake of Kerry’s behaviour, some fans have taken to Twitter to slam the 40-year-old NHS manager.

“Regardless of who you side with, Kerry pulling faces like that behind Farida’s back is straight-up bullying,” one fan tweeted.

“I get Farida can be annoying but that is not how you cope with a personality clash. Kerry is being bratty and rude to her. It will be bullying soon. It’s bordering on it already,” another said.

“I can’t stand Kerry. She’s just nasty. Very aggressive and she’s bullying Farida,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers were on Kerry’s side. “I hope Farida gets evicted honestly she is irritating me and annoying me she needs to go! Love Kerry,” another said.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Kerry’s behaviour has been slammed (Credit: ITV)

Kerry accused of trying ‘too hard’ to be like Nikki Grahame

Meanwhile, Kerry has been accused of trying “too hard” to be like Nikki Grahame.

Nikki, who sadly passed away in 2021, first appeared on the show back in 2006. She was known for her outbursts and meltdowns during her time on the show.

Last night’s episode saw Kerry have a “meltdown” during a shopping task – as well as kicking off because she didn’t get to eat the food she wanted.

“Is Kerry trying a bit too hard to recreate Nikki-style meltdowns…?” one fan tweeted.

“Yes, I instantly thought the same. She and Olivia have been watching Classic BB and rehearsing for this,” another said.

“Yes, I thought the same. She’s just annoying with it though. She needs to be her own individual personality as only Nikki could do Nikki,” a third wrote.

Big Brother continues tonight (Friday, October 13) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

