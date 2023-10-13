Big Brother fans feel ‘cheated’ by nominations twist: ‘The new format is bad, change this NOW!’

Big Brother viewers are furious with ITV for changing the format of the famous Diary Room nominations, saying they feel “cheated”.

Fans of the show, which has been running on and off ever since 2000, will know that the nominations are integral to the show. The housemates must turn against each other to nominate who they want to face the public vote – and possibly leave the show.

And the Diary Room backstabbing has always been one of the best episodes of the show. However, as Big Brother airs for the first time on ITV2 and ITVX, they have made a rather baffling change to the format.

And Big Brother fans are NOT happy!

Who will leave first? (Credit: ITV2)

Big Brother fans angry at change to nominations

ITV2 viewers were baffled on Thursday night when they learnt that the nominations had already taken place. We learnt that Farida and Kerry were the first housemates to face the public vote. No surprises there then!

However, fans were miffed that the nominations had NOT been aired in the 9pm programme. Unlike previous series of the reality TV show, ITV2 viewers found out who was up for eviction before they had seen the nominations.

And it was not a welcome change to the format.

One angry viewer said: “Why are we not seeing the nominations on the main show? I don’t even watch the show after.”

Another asked: “Are they not going to show the nominations then? I did fear this because saying you don’t like this or that about someone in 2023, will be classed as bullying.”

A third wrote: “For those who don’t always watch the late and live after-show, I feel cheated by this. We WANT to see the nominations, especially on the first eviction! Sort it out Big Brother!”

Why weren’t #bbuk nominations shown on the main show?’ asked another. “It’s a main part of Big Brother.”

Many more chimed in, mirroring this angry fan who said: “How were the evictees decided? I never saw any nominations.”

“This new format is bad,” said another.

Who is facing the first Big Brother public vote?

ITV has not explained why the nominations were not included in the main pre-recorded show. Instead they were shown on the live feed, and the after show Big Brother: Late & Live.

Of course, we now know that Kerry and Farida are facing the public vote. However, this isn’t a popular decision. Many fans believe the show won’t be as entertaining without these two characters.

Well, it will certainly be a quieter house…

After the reveal on Friday, the evictee will be interviewed by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best on Big Brother’s follow-up show at 10pm.

Farida and Kerry face the public vote on Big Brother (Credit: ITV2)

Big Brother nominations: Why do housemates only get one vote?

BB fans were also frustrated with ITV’s decision to give the housemates just one vote. In previous series, the housemates were able to nominate two of their least favourite housemates.

One fuming fan said: “Only giving them one nomination has ruined it. Sixteen housemates and only two of them are up for eviction? Each person giving two nominations makes it interesting and opens the possibility of more people being up for eviction rather than us now having to break up a brewing feud.”

Another said: “Only one nomination? No! Change this now!”

A third said: “I’m not liking this finding out who is up for eviction BEFORE seeing the nominations… Also, they only get one nomination? WTAF is all that about? Sort it out for next week please.”

We couldn’t agree more. ITV are you listening?

The first Big Brother public vote airs on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 9pm on ITV2.

