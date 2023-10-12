Latest odds on who’s leaving Big Brother first – and who actually deserves to go

The Big Brother 2023 housemates have been entertaining us for the past five days, but soon someone will be packing their bags.

But who will that be? One bookies has revealed the favourite to leave – and it may divide some viewers!

While there’s going to be much opinion on who should leave the Big Brother house first, I’m giving you mine on who I think deserves to go.

Who will leave first? (Credit: ITV2)

Big Brother 2023: Odds on first out

Bettingsites.co.uk is predicting that Farida, 50, will be the first housemate voted out. She recently clashed with Kerry during a task and it’s rubbed viewers up the wrong way.

Odds are placed at 5/4 on Farida leaving first. Behind her is Jenkin with odds at 9/2.

In third place is Kerry (5/1) followed by Zak (7/1), Chanelle (11/1), Tom (12/1) and Matty (16/1).

The housemates falling in the middle are Henry (16/1), Paul (20/1), Trish (22/1), Noky (25/1) and Hallie (33/1). Meanwhile, near the top – and most unlikely to get voted out – are Jordan (40/1), Dylan (40/1) and Yinrun (50/1). Phew for Yinrun!

Farida is bookies’ favourite to leave first (Credit: ITV2)

But who actually deserves to leave in our eyes?

Well, I believe it’s time for Jenkin to leave the house. He was actually one of my favourite housemates when he entered. But now it just seems he’s always moaning!

Jenkin is a bit of a moaner… (Credit: ITV2)

Fair enough, he did have his suitcase blown to pieces and lost his privilege to have hot water so I wouldn’t exactly be dancing around the house – but it is all part of the show! One viewer said recently: “I loved Jenkin at first and wanted to give him a chance after launch but he’s low-key miserable.. I wouldn’t be too sad if he left.”

Another wrote: “Jenkin needs to leave I’m sorry!”

What is Chanelle bringing to the house? (Credit: ITV2)

Chanelle

While Chanelle is lovely, she’s not bringing much to the house. Sometimes I forget she’s even in there!

It would be nice to see more of her on screen to get a better impression of what she can bring to the house. But I wouldn’t miss her if she went first. Viewers seem to agree with me.

One person wrote on X: “Chanelle is VERY boring!”

Someone else added: “Chanelle has been giving absolutely nothing. She’s boring.”

Zak is a bit boring… (Credit: ITV2)

Zak

Again, Zak is a nice guy and seems to mix well with the group. But he isn’t getting much air time! There’s plenty more bigger personalities in the house which are clearly entertaining viewers.

I personally don’t think Zak would be missed too much if he left the house. Soz!

One viewer ranted: “Zak is boring. Why purposefully be difficult for a shopping task which benefits everyone? He’s so bland.”

Another added: “Who do you want to be evicted first? I’m saying Dylan or Zak as I haven’t really seen anything from them that’s entertaining suggesting there going to be boring.”

Olivia is bringing all the drama… (Credit: ITV2)

Big Brother 2023: Olivia

Now Olivia certainly isn’t boring and she is bringing some drama. But it isn’t really the good kind… it’s just annoying.

She was already kicking off during launch night when Jenkin named her as the housemate who he thought he’d find the hardest to live with. This meant she was put up for the public vote. Olivia didn’t take it well and ended up in tears in the Diary Room.

She then managed to turn things around during a task and won immunity from the first public vote.

She’s hit out at many of her housemates since – including my current fave Yinrun – and hasn’t gone down well with viewers. One person said recently: “I so hope Olivia is the first to go she is so fake.”

Another added: “Olivia should be the first one evicted from #BBUK.”

Well, she obviously can’t be the first due to her immunity, but the evictions will keep on coming!

Soz Dylan! (Credit: ITV2)

Dylan

Sorry Dylan but it’s sometimes hard to remember he’s in the house! As much of a nice guy he is, it seems he’s being shoved to the background due to other personalities.

One person said recently: “BYEEE DYLAN!!!!! BORING COASTER GONE FOR THE WEEK.”

Awks. But bookies do have him low down on the list of most likely to be evicted so maybe there’s hope!

Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

