Beef with Kerry, ‘frustrating’ Hallie and ‘Salmon-gate’: How Big Brother favourite Farida has already fallen from grace

It seems Big Brother favourite Farida might no longer be the contestant everyone is rooting for. Following her conflicts with a number of other housemates, the tables have started to turn.

Farida came into the Big Brother house as the bubbly 50-year-old with a kind soul. However, recent episodes have shown a different side to her and the public has taken notice.

The public have changed their opinion on Farida (Credit: ITV)

Farida has been rubbing housemates the wrong way

On Monday’s episode (October 10), Farida initially had the public on her side after “salmon-gate.” While in the kitchen, Farida asked Olivia if she could try some of her salmon as she made lunch.

Olivia allowed Farida to have a taste but didn’t realise she was going to double dip and have numerous mouthfuls of her food. Following this, Olivia went into the garden and asked her housemates how they felt about “if someone put their spoon in your bowl”. Jordan and Hallie both admitted they weren’t a fan of that.

Even though Farida was unaware of being a huge talking point, viewers came to her defense, calling Olivia a snake.

“I don’t understand why Olivia would offer her salmon to Farida but then complains loudly behind her back about it… I know a snake when I see one,” one user wrote. “Olivia the SNAKE,” another person shared.

Viewers are now not coming to Farida’s defense

After Big Brother fans initially backed Farida, the tables quickly turned on her.

Following Monday’s episode where Hallie came out as transgender, Farida asked Hallie some personal questions the next morning in order to learn about the subject.

Questioning Hallie’s potential relationships, Hallie explained she has never been in a relationship. “If a guy was to get with you would they be seen as gay?” Farida responded.

“I won’t have sex until I have my full transition,” Hallie stated. She added: “There’s men out there who specifically like trans women, and there’s men out there that will just see me as a woman, and just be with me as a woman.”

Still on her mind later in the day, Hallie opened up about the awkward exchange with her housemates, admitting that the interrogation was a bit “frustrating”.

“Farida, I know this conversation might be innocent but… Hallie looks uncomfortable,” one user responded on social media.

“I don’t blame Hallie one second for being annoyed with Farida. By all means ask questions to get educated but those were inappropriate. There’s a time and a place and that wasn’t the time or the place,” another person shared.

“Farida, girl. Hallie is a WOMAN. The men that date her are not gay as she is a WOMAN,” a third user remarked.

Hallie revealed to the Big Brother house she is transgender (Credit: ITV)

Farida’s clash with Kerry

During last night’s episode (October 11), housemates started to participate in their first shopping task. Split into three groups, they are all cosplaying as office workers.

Henry, Yinrun, and Trish were given the roles of “big wigs” of the fictitious Big Bros company. Kerry, Farida, Zak, Jordan, and Matty were assigned as middle managers. The remaining contestants were designated “bottoms”.

While the “big wigs” and “bottoms” got on with their tasks with no issues, Kerry and Farida squabbled throughout the episode.

Matty suggested Kerry should give the bottom group some closer management the following day, which knocked on Farida’s confidence. Feeling overlooked during the task, Farida clashed with Kerry.

Farida made a suggestion that the five middle managers should make such decisions collectively. As a result, Kerry got hurt and moved into the bedroom. Hallie comforted Kerry after she looked as if she was about to cry.

Later in the episode, Kerry made a suggestion that in order to make them feel better, the bottoms should be responsible for choosing what food to buy at the end of the two-day task. Farida rejected the idea after looking unhappy with Kerry’s suggestion. Farida insisted the whole house should decide altogether.

At the end of the episode, Farida entered the diary room and didn’t hold back when discussing her opinion of Kerry.

“I’d have rather been doing the paperclips today than sitting looking pretty. And I’m not very happy with Kerry,” she said.

“I do see Kerry as a bit of a stirrer in the mix. She’s very, very conniving. But it’s okay. I’ve worked with lots of different people of different characteristics and behaviours. And I’ll take it in my stride. I’m a strong cookie. A very, very strong woman. With age comes wisdom, but I’m not going to tolerate the nonsense of any of the housemates.”

Hallie comforted Kerry (Credit: ITV)

Fans have ‘really gone off Farida’

Following last night’s episode, Big Brother viewers have expressed not being the biggest fan of Farida any more.

“Really gone off Farida she’s gonna be a right trouble caused,” one user wrote.

“Farida is a proper [bleep] stirrer and I quickly am beginning to dislike her #bbuk,” another person shared.

“Farida is starting to become annoying now,” a third remarked. “Farida is definitely being annoying about this and centring herself,” a fourth wrote.

Read more: Big Brother star Farida’s TV past revealed – including role alongside Bradley Walsh

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story