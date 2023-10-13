Big Brother fans have spotted ‘massive villain’ in the house: ‘She’s just nasty’

Big Brother viewers believe there’s a villain in the house and, for once, it’s not ‘bully’ Olivia – it’s actually Kerry!

First impressions of Kerry were that she’d be fun, and hopefully a caring mother figure to the other housemates. But that has ALL changed in the past few days.

Battle lines have been drawn between Kerry and fellow BB contestant Farida – and viewers have clearly taken sides. Well at least we know it’ll be resolved in Friday night’s eviction (October 13, 2023).

Here’s why fans have turned against 40-year-old Kerry.

Kerry is one of 16 housemates living in the Big Brother house (Credit: ITV2)

Who is Kerry in the Big Brother house?

Kerry, 40, is a NHS Manager from Essex. She admits she’d been a Big Brother fans for years, but worried her multiple sclerosis diagnosis would prevent her from taking part.

When she saw the show was making a comeback and “searching for real people from all walks of life”, she knew it was her time to shine.

She said: “I’m quite plugged in and I’ve got quite a bit of emotional intelligence so I think I’ll know if someone is having rubbish day and we’ll have a chat.

“I’m quite inquisitive and nosy. I’m also really, really looking forward to the challenges and the tasks.”

However, she did admit her fellow housemates could put her up for nomination for being “a bit bossy”. And she must have a crystal ball because that’s EXACTLY what has happened.

Both Kerry, and Farida – who have been clashing since day one – have found themselves nominated for eviction in the first week.

Why have viewers turned against Kerry?

A deep dive into Twitter, now called X, reveals that Kerry has annoyed a LOT of Big Brother fans. In fact, her nickname on the social media site appears to be ‘Karen Kerry’. And this is largely to do with her beef with Farida.

Others have accused her of “playing up to the cameras” and being “passive aggressive”.

One fan write: “I can’t stand Kerry. She’s just nasty. Very aggressive and she’s bullying Farida. #BBUK.”

Another said: “I can see Kerry being a massive villain.”

A third typed: “Kerry is such a fraud and just the worst kind of human. Fake as fuck and a bully to boot. Get her out.”

“From when Kerry was asking Farida if she’s allowed a sausage (Farida never said people couldn’t eat what they want), I got the measure of Kerry,” added another.

Others accused Kerry of “pretending to be all nicey nicey”, of being “unbearable”, and “faking tears”.

Big Brother Kerry had a meltdown in Big Brother (Credit: ITVX)

Kerry versus Farida

A major complaint BB viewers have about Kerry is when she “full on lied” about what Farida had said. Viewers accused Kerry of “twisting her words and making her look bad”.

This week, Kerry and Farida were placed in the ‘office’ as middle managers and soon clashed over how to divvy up tasks for the Bottoms.

Within hours of working together, Kerry took a “toilet break” but ended up crying in the bedroom. She later told Big Brother in the Diary Room that Farida “doesn’t get me”.

And fans accused Kerry of lying about what Farida said to Hallie to make her look like a villain. Have they already forgotten they are on camera 24/7?

One thing we do know, is that there are thousands of BB fans who don’t want Farida OR Kerry to go in the vote off. After all, they are providing most of the drama!

The Big Brother Live Eviction airs on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 9pm on ITV2.

