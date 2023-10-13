Big Brother star Kerry accused of ‘trying too hard’ to be like iconic housemate Nikki Grahame

Big Brother has been on our screens for almost a week now and tonight either Kerry or Farida will leave the house.

While Farida and Kerry don’t particularly get along with each other since entering the house, fans will soon miss the iconic duo after one of them bids their goodbyes tonight (October 13).

Many enjoyed the drama that unfolded between Farida, 50, and Kerry, 40, this week while the duo discussed who should be making the shopping list.

It all started when Kerry thought the orange team should have the job of making the list. But Farida was quick to hit back at her idea.

Farida is one of the contestants up for eviction (Credit: BBC)

Big Brother: Farida and Kelly clash over the shopping list

Kerry said: “They’re really feeling it in there [the orange team] because It’s been quite a hard day for them. So what about we say to them, they’re in charge of the shopping budget?”

However, Farida responded: “I will need to make sure I have my halal food, I wanted to make sure there’s garlic and ginger, requesting lentils for people like Matty.

“It’s a task at the end of the day. For some people sitting in there doing nothing, for me, It’s really really hard. I’ve got ants in my pants most of the time.”

Meanwhile, Kerry added: “So you’d like to help them with the shopping, would you?” Farida then told her that the budget should be “equal” for everyone and that “everyone should be a part of it”.

Farida or Kelly will get evicted on Friday (Credit: BBC)

“We are going to need a structure though because you know the saying, too many cooks for one frog. I think six people will be too many, so can we maybe think about the orange bottom lot being the main priority,” Kerry replied.

Farida then questioned her first priority and said: “Everyone has had a really hard time.” But Kerry refused and said she didn’t, while Farida awkwardly ended the conversation. She said: “Well, you might haven’t but I have certainly felt like I’ve had a tough time.”

Well, you might haven’t but I have certainly felt like I’ve had a tough time.

Kerry accused of trying too hard (Credit: BBC)

Hallie comforted an angry Kerry

Meanwhile, last night’s show saw Kerry get “angry” in the house. She cried and banged her head against a wall.

It all started when Hallie took Kerry into the store room and she began to scream. “They’re on the wind-up, they’re on the wind-up. Hallie, I’m losing my mind,” Kerry exclaimed.

While Hallie looked terrified, Kerry began to cry. She added: “I’m upset because I’m angry, not because I’m missing home, I cry when I’m really angry.”

Kerry accused of copying Nikki Grahame-style meltdowns

Following Kerry’s mini meltdown, one fan wrote: “Is Kerry trying a bit too hard to recreate Nikki-style meltdowns…?” referring to 2006 contestant Nikki Grahame who was known for her outbursts and meltdowns on the show.

Meanwhile, another pointed out her behaviour mimicked a previous Big Brother housemate: “Yes, I instantly thought the same. She and Olivia have been watching Classic BB and rehearsing for this.”

“Yes, I thought the same. She’s just annoying with it though. She needs to be her own individual personality as only Nikki could do Nikki,” a third penned.

Fans react

“Sick of Kerry!! It’s embarrassing. Get rid!” wrote a levid fan.

Another raged: “Kerry should be removed from the house before complaints come through Ofcom resulting in ratings being dropped!”

“I’m sorry Kerry is making me (BLEEP) myself it’s so funny watching her be like this,” said a third, however.

When Kerry calmed down, she confessed to Big Brother that Farida “boils her blood” and added: “We’re really different people.”

Big Brother continues tonight (October 13) from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Read more: Beef with Kerry, ‘frustrating’ Hallie and ‘Salmon-gate’: How Big Brother favourite Farida has already fallen from grace

What do you think? Do you agree? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.