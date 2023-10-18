Fans demand ‘no reality stars’ at news of a Celebrity Big Brother coming in March 2024: ‘Give me Philip Schofield’

ITV viewers have spoken – they don’t want ANY TikTokers or reality TV stars in the upcoming cast of Celebrity Big Brother in 2024.

Instead, they have demanded a rich combination of characters – including disgraced former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield.

Other names the fans would love to see in the show include EastEnders actress Linda Henry, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Willam Billi. Now THAT is a BB line-up we would love to watch.

This follows the news that a Celebrity Big Brother is said to be in the works… Here’s everything you need to know!

Ryan Thomas was left in tears over Roxanne’s allegations in CBB in 2018 (Credit: Channel 5)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 cast: Is CBB coming back?

This week, the news broke that there is likely to be a celebrity edition of Big Brother coming soon. ITV resurrected the reality TV show in October 2023 – and so far, we’re hooked. The likes of ‘Karen Kerry‘ and performative Hallie have had us fuming at our TV sets.

ITV would be bonkers not to bring back a celebrity version of the show, and it’s what the viewers really, really want! As reported by Broadcast, ITV is working on bringing back the celebrity version, but is planning to air it on ITV1, rather than on ITV2.

ITV has already confirmed that a second series of BB will air next year, after the launch of the current series was the most viewed since 2012. Although the news is not yet official, ITV did tease: “At present, we are focused on the current series of Big Brother and any announcements regarding future series will be made in due course.”

Well, it’s not a no…

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that CBB will return in March.

Why fans want Celebrity Big Brother back!

Celebrity Big Brother, which has aired on both Channel 4 and Channel 5 in the past, is arguably one of the most famous reality shows featuring celebrities – second perhaps only to I’m A Celebrity.

Infamous housemates have included Kim Woodburn, Lauren Harries, Pete Burns, Michael Barrymore, Jackie Stallone, and Vanessa Feltz. Of course, who could forget Jimmy Savile making an appearance in 2006? Or the moment when the housemates believed their co-star David Gest had died… When in fact it was David Bowie.

The last time CBB aired was in 2018, which became headline news for all the wrong reasons. Former Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett became public enemy number one, when she falsely accused housemate Ryan Thomas of punching her.

Of course, the whole incident was caught on camera, clearly showing that Ryan was not a “woman beater”.

Roxanne told Big Brother: “A boy has punched me repeatedly, unprovoked, completely deliberate. He actually punched me. Like a boxer would a bag! We weren’t play fighting. It wasn’t banter. It wasn’t a joke. There was no exchange.”

Big Brother went on to give Ryan a formal warning. Roxanne subsequently decided to leave the house in the early hours of Day 17.

Lauren Harries has also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: YouTube)

Who would be in the dream cast of Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

Big Brother fans were thrilled to hear the news that the celebrity version could be coming back in 2024. One asked nicely: “Can we have Celebrity Big Brother twice a year like on Channel 5 please?”

Another begged to ditch all reality TV stars, saying: “Even though it’s celebrity, I still don’t want to see any TikTokers! Give me Linda Henry from Eastenders, Willam from Drag Race, Philip Schofield, an evil Loose Woman, and Tracey Beaker #BBUK.”

Yep, you’re on to something there!

A third fan wrote: “Celebrity Big Brother dream cast: Murad Merali, Shamima Begum, Gypsy Rose, Leomie Anderson, Sophie Anderson, Holly Willoughby, Paul Hollywood, Alison Hammond, Jamila Jamil and Paddy McGuiness.”

Another added: “They should get Ronnie Pickering on Celebrity Big Brother.”

Reports this week have confirmed that Philip Schofield IS top of ITV’s wish list, so watch this space!

Big Brother continues every week night on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

