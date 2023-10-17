Big Brother viewers turn on Hallie following her ‘performative’ diary room meltdown: ‘Get a grip!’

BBUK fans turned on Hallie last night after the 18-year-old had a shock meltdown in the diary room.

Hallie wasn’t happy about doing one of the tasks on the show – but it seems as though viewers didn’t have much sympathy for her.

Hallie was furious (Credit: ITV)

What did Hallie do on BBUK last night?

Last night’s episode of Big Brother saw the housemates take part in Big Brother’s Happy Happy Happy Camp.

The prize for a select few housemates was a spot in the VIP glamping area (the living room of the Big Brother house). Those who missed out were forced to sleep outside, without a bathroom and minimal food.

Hallie was unsuccessful in gaining a spot in the VIP glamping area – and she wasn’t happy about it.

Storming to the Diary Room, Hallie demanded that she put in the VIP glamping area.

“Big Brother, I am not impressed,” she fumed.

“I want some food. I want a warm shower and I want a proper toilet. I’m not going toilet in that [bleep]-hole. I’m not. Please may I be a VIP glamper? I crawled around in mud for you, I ruined my acrylics for you. I think it’s the least I deserve,” she then said.

Zak tried to motivate Hallie (Credit: ITV)

Hallie’s rant continues

“I’m not sleeping on the floor like an animal, it’s not a zoo,” she fumed. “There’s haystacks, there’s hay everywhere. There’s hay up my [bleeping bleep].

“I crawled around in mud, like a pig, it’s [bleep]!” she continued. “I’m not made for this [bleep].”

Hallie then stormed out of the diary room, before bursting into tears and declaring that she was on strike.

Zak later gave her a pep talk, telling her that she could, in fact, sleep on the floor and eat some cold food.

“You’re stronger than this,” he urged his housemate.

Hallie wasn’t happy with Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

BBUK viewers slam Hallie

It’s safe to say that Hallie’s behaviour didn’t go down well with ITV2 viewers. Plenty took to Twitter to slam her, with some even calling for her to be evicted.

“Kerry and Hallie are really getting on my nerves, Hallie’s being a real brat and Kerry keeps [bleeping] shouting for no reason,” one viewer fumed.

“Hallie is doing my head in!” another said. “Hallie has gone down a lot in my rankings. I can’t listen to the shouting, swearing & moaning any longer,” a third wrote.

“I hate to say it…I really do! But Hallie was annoying tonight. Starting to also look like she’s trying to create iconic moments, but babes complaining over something this small is not iconic it’s ANNOYING. I hope this was just a bad day for her, but god!” another tweeted.

“I used to love Kerry and Hallie but their constant moaning and screaming is driving me mad! They are a week in FFS!, get a grip!!” a fifth said.

Read more: Big Brother star Farida breaks silence on exit as she reveals real reason she went on the show: ‘It made them feel threatened’

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.