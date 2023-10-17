Big Brother star Farida breaks silence on exit as she reveals real reason she went on the show: ‘It made them feel threatened’

Big Brother UK star Farida has made a shocking confession about her time in the house.

The 50-year-old became the first contestant to be evicted from the house on Friday night (October 13) after spending less than a week on the show.

Farida has made a shock confession (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother star Farida makes shock confession

Last week saw Farida evicted from the Big Brother house. She became the first contestant of the revived series to be voted off the show.

However, the 50-year-old makeup artist has now revealed that she went into the house with a game plan.

She made the shock confession during an interview with The Sun.

“I set out what I wanted to achieve and that was to gain followers and grow my business. I said to them ‘you should have a purpose’ and it made them feel threatened,” she told the publication.

“You have to be smart. People might say I was all “me, me, me.” Well absolutely, why shouldn’t I?”

Kerry and Farida clashed on the show (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK star Fardia hits out at Kerry

Elsewhere, Fardia also took aim at fellow housemate Kerry. Farida and Kerry were up for eviction last week. The pair had repeatedly butted heads during their week together on the ITV2 show.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Farida didn’t hold back when it came to discussing her former housemate.

“It was very very frustrating. I could sort of see what she was doing. Her energy really felt like it wasn’t the top person I would on a normal day-to-day mix with,” she said.

“‘She would make up stories and then come over to you, get you involved, in a topic and say: ‘Farida what do you think about this?’ and then the minute you give your opinion she twists it,” she then continued.

“The truth is that’s a reflection of her own behaviour,” she then added.

Kerry’s confession was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Kerry’s confession

Speaking of Kerry, the 40-year-old didn’t exactly endear herself to fans with a confession she made on Sunday night (October 15).

During the episode, Kerry and some of her housemates were discussing how much MP’s get paid. As well as claiming MP’s “don’t get paid that much”, the NHS manager also bemoaned the fact that she’s in a higher tax bracket.

“I need to stop moaning about being on the higher tax bracket,” she said.

“I’m really proud of myself because it’s really hard in the NHS. I begrudge paying the higher tax bracket massively. I don’t think it’s fair,” she then said.

“Not Kerry moaning about being in the higher tax bracket when Jenkins just said he was on £250 a month,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why is Kerry here if she’s in the higher tax bracket? She don’t need 100k,” another said. “Kerry is pathetic!!!” a third fumed.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

