Big Brother housemate headed for heartache over ‘unreciprocated’ crush?

They’ve set tongues wagging that they could be the first love story of the series, but is Big Brother 2023 housemate Henry heading for heartache over his “unreciprocated” crush on Jordan?

The pair instantly bonded when they entered the house and have grown to become good friends. As time has gone on, Henry has admitted that Jordan could be his type in a conversation with another housemate.

Could Big Brother’s Henry be heading for heartbreak with Jordan? (Credit: ITV)

Henry feels he has a ‘connection’ with Jordan

While sitting in the bedroom with Kerry during last night’s episode (October 15), Henry stated that he feels he has made a “close connection” with Jordan.

Kerry continued the conversation by asking whether Jordan would be his type in the outside world. Henry insisted that he doesn’t have a specific type and that the people he has been on dates with have different personalities.

Henry confessed his feelings during a conversation with Kerry (Credit: ITV)

“I wouldn’t say I’ve really got a type, it’s very like, if you look at people I’ve been on dates, they all look very different, they are all quite personality wise very, very different,” he said.

Keen to know more, Kerry asked if Jordan’s personality fits his type, to which he said it was. “Yeah I like the humour. You’ve got to make me laugh,” he said.

But while chatting in the garden, Jordan has already told Henry that there was nobody in the house he would consider his type.

Will Henry be left disappointed?

And now, some viewers believe Henry could be left disappointed – and even compared the duo to Big Brother six contestants Craig and Anthony.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “This obvious unreciprocated crush Henry has on Jordan has the potential to be Craig and Anthony from BB6 level, like I need a game of drunk spin the bottle where Chanelle kisses Jordan in the hot tub and for love triangle drama to kick off #BBUK.”

Jordan admitted that nobody in the house is his type (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Omg. It’s gonna be awks because don’t think Henry is his type.”

However, others believe there could in fact be a romantic connection there.

“Henry and Jordan def have a crush on each other #bbuk,” one wrote. Someone else said: “Jordan and Henry both have such obvious crushes on eachother and it’s so cute.”

Meanwhile, a third added: “The Henry/Jordan romance storyline is brewing nicely.”

