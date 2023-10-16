Big Brother fans furious with Kerry’s latest confession: ‘She doesn’t need 100K’

Big Brother star Kerry has come under fire from viewers after moaning about being in the higher tax bracket.

During Sunday night’s episode (October 15), Kerry and some of her fellow housemates were discussing MPs and their salaries. The 40-year-old claimed that they “don’t get paid that much” as she opened up about her own job as an NHS Manager.

Zak then said to her: “The average person in the UK makes around £20,000 a year. 80% of the UK makes £20,000 a year.”

Sharing his own money struggles, Jenkin added: “I went between jobs and I applied for benefits and I got £250 a month.”

Appearing shocked, Kerry said: “I need to stop moaning about being on the higher tax bracket,” before Zak told her she was “lucky” to be in the position she is.

Kerry added: “I’m really proud of myself because it’s really hard in the NHS. I begrudge paying the higher tax bracket massively. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Many fans were left less than impressed by her comments. One wrote on Twitter: “Not Kerry moaning about being in the higher tax bracket when Jenkins just said he was on £250 a month.” Another said: “Kerry is pathetic!!!”

Someone else questioned why she would need to win the show’s £100,000 cash prize, writing: “Why is Kerry here if she’s in the higher tax bracket? She don’t need 100k.”

Big Brother: NHS worker Kerry shares her political views

Others were also surprised to learn that Kerry has always voted for the Conservative party, despite working for the NHS.

“I hope everyone who voted to evict Farida is happy with themselves after listening to Kerry saying ‘I voted Conservative since I could vote, MPs don’t earn much and it’s tough in the highest tax bracket’ evil,” someone wrote. Another asked: “Kerry how can you work for the NHS and vote conservative?”

It comes after Kerry was embroiled in a ‘bullying’ row with Farida, who was the first housemate to be evicted last week.

Before Farida’s departure, the pair were at loggerheads for days, with some fans taking to social media to slam Kerry’s behaviour.

“Regardless of who you side with, Kerry pulling faces like that behind Farida’s back is straight-up bullying,” one tweeted.

“I get Farida can be annoying but that is not how you cope with a personality clash. Kerry is being bratty and rude to her. It will be bullying soon. It’s bordering on it already,” another said.

However, some viewers were on Kerry’s side. “I hope Farida gets evicted honestly she is irritating me and annoying me she needs to go! Love Kerry,” someone said.

