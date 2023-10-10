Disturbing clip of Jimmy Savile on Celebrity Big Brother and his creepy comments to female housemates resurface

An old clip of Jimmy Savile appearing on Celebrity Big Brother has resurfaced as the new season continues to air on ITV2 and The Reckoning airs on BBC One.

Big Brother returned to UK screens for the first time since 2018, jumping from Channel 5 to ITV 2 on October 8.

Along with its usual format, the show has run several celebrity specials overs the years.

Once the first clip resurfaced of Jimmy’s appearance it didn’t take long for internet users to find several other clips from his time in the house. It has reminded viewers just how creepy he was on the show.

Jimmy Savile in the Big Brother house (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity Big Brother: Jimmy Savile appeared

Jimmy appeared on the 2006 celebrity edition alongside stars such as Michael Barrymore, Pete Burns, Dennis Rodman, Traci Bingham and Rula Lenska.

The show that year was won by non-celebrity Chantelle Houghton, who had to trick the other housemates into believing she was a famous figure.

While in the house, Jimmy made a number of controversial comments. Clips have started to re-emerge, and onlookers are questioning his time on the show.

Jimmy died in 2011, and in 2012, it was discovered that he had a history of sexual abuse allegations.

The findings linked him to hundreds of cases of abuse and misconduct. It was cited that he used his power and status to get what he wanted with individuals of all ages, including minors.

He said in the Big Brother house: “I’d like to marry all of you ladies for at least 24 hours.”

Jimmy also told Rula she was “far prettier” in the flesh. He also said: “Don’t forget ladies, I’m available most weekends for home visits.”

One of the creepiest interactions came when Savile held Chantelle’s hand. He said: “I know that many fellas love you, but they don’t love you with the sincerity and tenderness I do.”

Chantelle let out a nervous laugh after his declaration. He then kissed her hand and continued: “I always tell the truth even when I’m lying.”

Actor Steve Coogan is portraying Jimmy Savile in the BBC series The Reckoning (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

The Reckoning

The clips have re-emerged against the news that actor Steve Coogan, 57, has portrayed Jimmy in a BBC four-part drama called The Reckoning.

A role he has said he did not take lightly.

He said: “I’m doing this to give a platform to the survivors. I got to know the victims. I didn’t want to do him as a pantomime villain, which would have been a disservice to the victims.”

The dramatisations includes interviews with four of Jimmy’s victims and is written by Neil McKay and Jeff Pope.

Viewers have praised Steve for taking on the challenging role and content matter.

The Reckoning continues on BBC One tonight, Tuesday October 10, at 9pm.

