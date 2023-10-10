Steve Coogan hailed for ‘mesmerising’ performance as evil Jimmy Savile but viewers are still switching off

Steve Coogan has been hailed by The Reckoning viewers on social media for his “chilling” portrayal of Jimmy Savile.

The four-part drama about the prolific sex offender and TV personality began on BBC One on Monday (October 9) evening.

And it proved a very hard watch for many of those at home, even though they recognised the excellence of actor Steve‘s performance.

Steve Coogan came in for a big reaction from viewers for his Jimmy Savile role in The Reckoning (Credit: BBC)

The Reckoning viewers ‘turn off’

Unsurprisingly, many viewers found The Reckoning “uncomfortable”, as ED! suggested would be the case with this review here.

Indeed, some expressed on social media how the first episode in the series was too much to stomach, leaving them queasy.

“Only watched 20 minutes of #TheReckoning regarding #JimmySaville and had to turn over,” one Twitter user wrote, adding three green-faced emojis to their words.

Others also admitted they had to turn the drama off after a while.

“Did any of you watch the #Saville programme last night?” another person tweeted, adding: “I tried but had to switch off. Too much. #TheReckoning.”

I’m sure it’s an important piece of drama but I just couldn’t stomach it.

This approached was echoed by someone else: “I managed 15 minutes of #TheReckoning before turning it off. I’m sure it’s an important piece of drama but I just couldn’t stomach it.”

And yet another posted: “I couldn’t watch #TheReckoning – I gave up after about 10 minutes. However, Steve Coogan’s portrayal of Savile, was uncanny.”

Fans didn’t ‘enjoy’ The Reckoning, but they appreciated Steve’s performance (Credit: BBC)

Steve Coogan praised for Jimmy Savile performance

That thought of The Reckoning being “too much” but Steve putting on a masterclass in acting was also repeated elsewhere across social media.

One person praised him on Twitter: “It was so uncomfortable and disturbing to watch but I couldn’t turn it off. Steve Coogan did a great horrible job, and my heart goes out to the victims of Savile.”

“Watched it all last night, Coogan is chillingly brilliant. A very dark watch #TheReckoning,” summarised somebody else.

“Well done to Steve Coogan,” offered another viewers. “Has played the part very well. It was uncomfortable but gripping.”

‘Uncomfortable but gripping’ (Credit: BBC)

Someone else reflected on Steve’s ability to sound like former DJ Savile.

They wrote: “Coogan is so, so good, he has the voice down to a tee – it’s so creepy!”

And another uneasy observer concluded: “Brilliant acting from Steve Coogan in The Reckoning. I wasn’t sure that I wanted to watch a programme about a prolific abuser but so glad I did #TheReckoning.”

Read more: The Reckoning on BBC One: Where is Jimmy Savile’s ‘adopted son’ Ray Teret now?

The Reckoning continues on BBC One tonight, Tuesday October 10, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.