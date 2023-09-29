Steve Coogan steps in the role of Jimmy Savile (Credit: BBC)
TV

The Reckoning: Everything we know about the Jimmy Savile drama as release date revealed and full trailer drops

And it's facing quite the backlash…

By Entertainment Daily

The trailer for the Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning has dropped ahead of the controversial series’ launch date.

The series was written by Four Lives creator Neil McKay and will see actor Steve Coogan putting himself in the shoes of the disgraced television presenter.

The Reckoning will follow the life of Savile, who, for decades, was one of the UK’s most influential celebrities. It was only after his death that he became the most reviled figure of modern history following revelations of horrific abuse.

The Reckoning's trailer released by the BBC
The trailer for The Reckoning was released by the BBC (Credit: BBC)

The Reckoning: Jimmy Savile drama has faced backlash

The drama series has already received backlash as many questioned whether the crimes of Savile should be documented and serialised in a drama.

There’s this strong, strange feeling towards it. One of wanting to put it behind us. Not wanting to talk about it. And as a rule, I think it’s better to talk about it.

Steve Coogan defended in an interview with BBC Breakfast last year and said: “There’s this strong, strange feeling towards it. One of wanting to put it behind us. Not wanting to talk about it.” He then added: “And as a rule, I think it’s better to talk about it.

“By not talking about it, you don’t get to the nub of that. And if you don’t look at it you’re destined for those things to happen again. The drama answers the question: how did he get away with it? The drama answers that question. It’s a very important one,” he then added.

Jimmy Savile The Reckoning release date revealed
Steve Coogan plays the role of Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning (Credit: BBC)

Who else stars?

Viewers will see Happy Valley star Siobhan Finnernan, Gentleman Jack’s Gemma Jones, actor Robert Emms, Gangs of London star Mark Lewis Jones and Euphoria’s Mark Stanley in pivotal roles.

The Reckoning comes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on October 9. You can watch the official trailer below.

Read more: Russell Brand once offered to take naked assistant to meet Jimmy Savile in resurfaced clip

The Reckoning - Official Trailer | BBC

So will you be tuning in? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Jimmy Savile Steve Coogan The Reckoning

Trending Articles

Martin M and Tolullah talking on My Mum Your Dad
My Mum, Your Dad star Tolullah reveals ‘other side’ to Martin M viewers didn’t see
Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain
‘Unimpressed’ Ben Shephard in heated row with GMB guest as Kate Garraway forced to step in
Richard Madeley, Matt Hancock, Angela Scanlon, Olly Murs and Zara McDermott
Celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Richard Madeley (shock) to Angela Scanlon
Dancing On Ice logo
Strictly legend tipped to sign up for Dancing On Ice: ‘He’ll come into his own on the show’
Strictly fans make assumption about pro dancer
‘Angry’ Strictly pro tipped to ‘throw in the towel’ and quit show to ‘spend time with his family’
Strictly logo
Strictly star makes joke as he’s handed a suspended jail sentence following ‘racially aggravated’ incident