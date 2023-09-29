The Reckoning: Everything we know about the Jimmy Savile drama as release date revealed and full trailer drops

The trailer for the Jimmy Savile drama The Reckoning has dropped ahead of the controversial series’ launch date.

The series was written by Four Lives creator Neil McKay and will see actor Steve Coogan putting himself in the shoes of the disgraced television presenter.

The Reckoning will follow the life of Savile, who, for decades, was one of the UK’s most influential celebrities. It was only after his death that he became the most reviled figure of modern history following revelations of horrific abuse.

The trailer for The Reckoning was released by the BBC (Credit: BBC)

The Reckoning: Jimmy Savile drama has faced backlash

The drama series has already received backlash as many questioned whether the crimes of Savile should be documented and serialised in a drama.

Steve Coogan defended in an interview with BBC Breakfast last year and said: “There’s this strong, strange feeling towards it. One of wanting to put it behind us. Not wanting to talk about it.” He then added: “And as a rule, I think it’s better to talk about it.

“By not talking about it, you don’t get to the nub of that. And if you don’t look at it you’re destined for those things to happen again. The drama answers the question: how did he get away with it? The drama answers that question. It’s a very important one,” he then added.

Steve Coogan plays the role of Jimmy Savile in The Reckoning (Credit: BBC)

Who else stars?

Viewers will see Happy Valley star Siobhan Finnernan, Gentleman Jack’s Gemma Jones, actor Robert Emms, Gangs of London star Mark Lewis Jones and Euphoria’s Mark Stanley in pivotal roles.

The Reckoning comes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on October 9. You can watch the official trailer below.

