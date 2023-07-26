Michael Barrymore breaks silence on TV comeback as he reveals he’s ‘happier than ever’

TV presenter Michael Barrymore has hinted that he is ready for a comeback after a health kick has left him feeling “happier than ever”.

The former showbiz star saw an abrupt end to his career after a young man was found dead in his swimming pool in mysterious circumstances back in 2001.

Michael was a TV star in the 80s and 90s (Credit: ITV)

While Michael has always maintained that he had no involvement with the death, he has rarely given any interviews since. Now, 22 years on, he has finally discussed a return to telly.

Michael Barrymore set for TV comeback?

Despite once being a controversial figure, with countless documentaries made about the scandal at his home, Michael said that fans often beg him to return to TV.

“Whenever people speak to me, they ask when I’ll be back on TV. And online I get messages from people who are genuinely lovely,” he told the Daily Star in his first interview in years.

Michael said that he often gets up to 30,000 online comments a week. He said he tries “to reply to as many as I can, but I can’t get through them all”.

Michael Barrymore has discussed a possible TV comeback (Credit: ITV)

The star went on to suggest it might be the ideal time for a comeback, as he is currently feeling “the happiest I’ve ever been” and “the fittest I’ve ever been”.

“I went through a period where I wasn’t sure if people would point at me. I dealt with it by realising there is always somebody worse off,” he said.

He shared that a powerful moment had put things into perspective: “I had a mate who had a seven-year-old son with cancer. I said, ‘Would you take everything I’m dealing with for him to be well?’. And it was a no-brainer.”

Michael also explained that he has embarked on a health kick. He’s given up drinking, going on lots of walks and trying to eat more healthily. He said that these lifestyle changes have left him “71 and fitter than I was when I was 40”.

This summer he will make his theatre directing debut with his first West End show ‘Laurel and Chaplin – The Feud’.

Could a TV return be on the cards next?

