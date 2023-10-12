5 days in, here’s which Big Brother housemates are favourites to go all the way – and why

Big Brother has been on our screens for just five days and it’s already pretty clear which housemates are getting on viewers’ nerves and who could make it all the way to the final.

The likes of Yinrun, Trish and Jordan are winning over viewers (and us) so far. Meanwhile, Olivia and Farida have been winding up some people…

So, who are our favourites to go all the way to the Big Brother final and what’s the odds on it happening? Let’s find out…

Yinrun is an icon. Enough said. (Credit: ITV2)

Big Brother 2023

Yinrun

From the start Yinrun has been a favourite of ours thanks to her unintentional humour and her kindness towards her housemates. Let’s also not forget, she’s a walking meme!

From day one we knew we were going to like Yinrun when she walked through the Big Brother doors, mumbling to herself that she was fine.

She’s also been cracking hilarious jokes left, right and centre and has also opened up about her struggles in the house. She told Trish during Wednesday night’s show after being picked to be a big wig for the task: “I’m so happy to be up here because you are here, because you two are here.

“Otherwise, I would just be there doing the paperclip and no one would talk to me.”

Awww, our heart! Betfair has placed Yinrun as the favourite to win with odds of 5/2. Viewers are already calling Yinrun their winner as one declared on X: “#Yinrun is my winner already SORRY NOT SORRY!!!”

Kerry has won us over (Credit: ITV2)

Kerry

NHS manager Kerry is our next favourite who we think could go all the way. She’s already taken on the mum of the group and she’s just a sweet soul.

Last night’s episode saw her clash with Farida during the task and become tearful. Throughout the series so far, we’ve seen Kerry dote on her housemates and show a genuine caring side.

During a recent task, which saw the housemates challenged with staying in a bed for as long as they could to win a party, Kerry sacrificed her space to win back some of Jenkin’s suitcase.

We’d just love to see her take home the crown. Odds are placed at 12/1 for Kerry to win.

Jordan’s dry sense of humour is everything (Credit: ITV2)

Jordan

Jordan is slowly becoming viewers’ favourite it seems thanks to his dry sense of humour in the house. Minus the whole ‘mayogate’ controversy this week – which saw him strangely put mayo in his Pot Noodle (YUCK) – Jordan is certainly providing us with the entertainment.

His one liners and straight face when making jokes seems to be attracting viewers to him.

We think he could go all the way if he continues showing this side to him in the house. One viewer recently gushed online: “Jordan is really growing on me, he is so dry with his humour and I love it.”

Meanwhile, Betfair has placed odds at 5/1 to win – putting him in second place. Will it be a race between him and Yinrun?!

Hallie became tearful on Big Brother last night (Credit: ITV2)

Big Brother stars: Hallie

Hallie, 18, has already proved to be a big character in the Big Brother house. She recently opened up to her housemates about being transgender, admitting she hadn’t been “100% authentic in myself” on the first night.

She’s also winning over viewers with her strong-minded opinions and kindness towards housemates. Last night’s episode saw her comfort Kerry as she became tearful over her spat with Farida.

We also saw Hallie break down herself as she admitted she was feeling negative. She said: “It’s overwhelming being thrown into the mix with 15 other people. I’m not a quitter.”

Good for her! We want to see her go all the way. Betfair has placed odds at 6/1 on Hallie winning, putting her in third place.

That wig! (Credit: ITV2)

Henry

Last night alone made us want to see Henry win Big Brother after he was dressed as Boris Johnson and Donald Trump’s love child!

But again, Henry is bringing the entertainment. He’s providing viewers with laughs and seems to be getting on with all the people in there. It seems viewers initially thought Henry would be a controversial figure in the house after he explained his political views and support for Boris.

And while there is, of course, still a lot of weeks to go yet, it seems he’s winning over people.

Viewers are loving him as one gushed recently: “I hate to say it, but I’m really enjoying Henry.”

According to Betfair, odds on Henry winning are 16/1.

Trish is just a sweetheart (Credit: ITV2)

Trish

Now, Trish is just the loveliest housemate on our eyes. She’s funny, kind and chilled.

During last night’s task, we saw her bond with Yinrun and Henry. It’s the unexpected trio we didn’t know we needed!

Trish has appeared to be a favourite from the start with viewers and one person recently gushed: “I love Yinrun and Trish’s friendship sm my winners.”

Let’s get Trish to the final at least! Odds on her making it that far currently stand at 10/1.

Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

