Coronation Street did not air on Friday night (September 9). This was due to it being replaced by special news coverage of The Queen‘s death.

ITV has made changes to it’s schedule this week.

When is Coronation Street on next?

When is Coronation Street on next? Is it on tonight?

Coronation Street will air tonight (Monday, September 12, 2022), in its usual timeslot of 8pm.

However, this episode will actually be the one that was meant to have aired on Friday.

The hour-long episode was postponed on Friday as a mark of respect after Queen Elizabeth II died.

Instead, The ITV News aired in its place.

However, viewers will be able to catch up with their favourite Weatherfield residents once more tonight.

Friday’s episode will air tonight (Credit: ITV)

SPOILERS: What to expect of tonight’s Coronation Street?

In tonight’s episode, James finds out that he needs an operation.

He is told that he needs an ICD to stop any more cardiac arrests from happening.

Elsewhere, Saira starts accusing Toyah of having an affair with Spider behind Imran‘s back, murdering him to get him out of the picture.

Griff defends Toyah by bringing up an idea of setting Saira’s car alight, but Toyah refuses to let him go through with it.

Spider tells Toyah to distance herself from Griff.

His marriage is done, and he wants to be with Toyah.

With this the couple kiss, but Saira catches them in the act.

How will she react?

Sam tries to impress Jalena (Credit: ITV)

Trying to fit in, Sam heads to his crush, Jalena’s, birthday party, wearing a football shirt.

He has no interest in football though, and it turns out that Jalena doesn’t either.

Instead, she chooses to play chess with her friend, John, thinking that Sam doesn’t like chess anymore, leaving Sam devastated.

Meanwhile, Stu finds himself cornered in the street by a group of young lads who starts attacking him.

They accuse him of being a murderer.

Will Stu be able to defend himself?

Also tonight, Maria finds out that Kelly‘s planning on marrying Aadi at Gretna Green.

Whilst she’s unhappy about the situation, Gary urges her to accept Kelly’s decision.

Will Kelly and Aadi get their happy ending?

The schedule for this week could change (Credit: ITV)

When is Coronation Street on this week?

Coronation Street is currently on the schedule for Wednesday (September 14) and Friday (September 16) at 8pm.

However there is a chance that this could change.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.