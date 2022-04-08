Coronation Street spoilers: First love for Sam as he develops a crush

Spoilers for next week’s Coronation Street reveal Sam gets his first crush – but will his feelings be reciprocated?

The youngster has been struggling since his mum’s death last year, and has thrown himself into playing chess.

Despite Nick’s reservations about the hobby, he’s realised it’s good for Sam – and it’s even helped him make friends.

But will it bring him first love too?

Sam did well at his chess tournament (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s first crush in Coronation Street spoilers

After facing Jalena – The Silent Assassin – in the final of the children’s chess tournament, Sam has a new mate.

The pair continue playing chess together, which delights Nick, who was worried Sam was hanging out with Roy too much and didn’t have any friends his own age.

But Sam doesn’t only have friendship on his mind, he is pretty smitten with Jalena.

When he approaches Roy for advice, Roy gently suggests Nick would be better placed to talk to him about matters of the heart.

Nick has been married a few times, and had countless girlfriends, so he definitely knows a thing or two about women.

He’s thrilled to finally help Sam.

Nick gives him some fatherly advice and at last feels like they are bonding.

But will it help Sam win the girl’s heart?

Sam gets some advice on romance from Mr Love, Nick (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s chess obsession

Sam came to live with Nick and Leanne after his mum, Natasha Blakeman, was shot and killed by Harvey Gaskell.

The lad couldn’t cope with his grief and fell silent for weeks, unable to talk. Chess has finally brought him out of himself.

But when his school grades started to slip and he was spending all his time with Roy and Brian rather than kids his own age, Nick started to worry.

He banned Sam from playing chess, but Leanne secretly took him to his lessons behind Nick’s back. Nick soon came to realise it was good for Sam.

Jude Riordan’s brother, Zach, was in the show last night (Credit: ITV)

Jude Riordan’s brother on Coronation Street

Meanwhile, actor Jude Riordan has revealed his chess opponent in the first round was none other than his real-life brother.

He shared the news with shocked fans in a tweet that he had brought his brother to work.

Oscar lost to Sam and then stomped off, but will we see him back again?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

