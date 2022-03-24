Roy Cropper in Coronation Street: Weatherfield legend and devoted husband

Roy Cropper in Coronation Street is a proper national treasure, Weatherfield icon and firm fan favourite.

He’s the devoted uncle of Nina Lucas, fond surrogate father to Carla Connor, former husband to the late Hayley Cropper, and general all-round good guy and friend to the Street.

So what’s his story?

Roy’s a national treasure! (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Roy Cropper in Coronation Street?

Roy is played by actor David Neilson. He already had an established acting career before he joined the soap, having appeared in Bergerac, Z-Cars, Boys from the Blackstuff and Heartbeat, among others.

David is married to wife Jane and they have one child together. He’s a lifelong supporter of Leicester City FC.

Arrival in Weatherfield

Roy first appeared in Coronation Street when Deirdre Barlow moved to a new flat back in 1995, where Roy was her neighbour.

Though at first, Roy seemed slightly creepy with his concern for Deirdre, it soon became apparent he was just looking out for her.

His caring nature made him look out for Tricia Armstrong, and even care for Liz McDonald when she was beaten up by husband Jim.

And he later helped out at the cafe, working alongside Alma Baldwin and Gail Platt. Eventually Roy bought the business with Gail – where he remains to this day, though he’s signed it over to niece Nina.

Roy bought Roy’s Rolls from Alma, and for a while ran it alongside Gail Platt, before Hayley bought her share (Credit: ITV)

Roy and Hayley

When Roy met Hayley Patterson, the pair hit it off immediately. But when Hayley revealed she was transgender, Roy didn’t react well.

Until Alma made him realise he was wrong to react that way and he apologised to Hayley and the cute pair began a relationship. Though back in the late nineties it wasn’t possible for them to marry, as Hayley was legally still a man, the pair had a wedding blessing and Hayley changed her surname to Cropper. Later, they did have a proper wedding, much to fans’ delight!

Roy and Hayley were total couple goals (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Foster carers

Roy and Hayley became foster carers, taking on troubled teen Fiz Brown, and later Wayne Hayes, who they went on the run with to protect him from his nasty stepdad.

They also grew very close to Becky Granger, who worked in the cafe, and saw her as a surrogate daughter.

And since then Roy’s also ‘adopted’ Carla Connor, and Shona Platt, as well as growing very close to his niece Nina.

He may not have had his own biological children, but Roy’s definitely the dad of the Street!

Roy and Nina are close (Credit: ITV)

Hayley’s death

When Hayley was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she and Roy were devastated. And Roy was even more heartbroken when Hayley told him she wanted to decide when and where she passed away.

In January 2014, Hayley made herself a lethal cocktail of drugs, and she and Roy lay down on the bed while she died. Sob!

Finding Nina

In 2019, Roy’s mum Sylvia died and as a result Roy discovered he had a half brother he’d never known. He was pleased and eventually got to know Richard Lucas through playing chess online with him.

When he and Richard eventually came face to face in real life, they discovered they had a lot in common.

Roy and Nina have built a sweet relationship (Credit: ITV)

But Richard was dying from pulmonary fibrosis, so he and Roy didn’t have much time to get to know one another.

Richard’s daughter, Nina, though, was another matter. Though she initially pushed her uncle away, she eventually warmed to her new family member and now she and Roy are a great team, working in Roy’s Rolls together!

