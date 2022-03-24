Coronation Street viewers are predicting TWO shock affairs in Weatherfield as couple Gary and Maria appear to be getting closer to other people.

Gary has been helping Kelly look after her mum Laura, who has cancer. Meanwhile Maria has been working with Fiz’s boyfriend Phill, as he tried to help her with her election campaign.

But fans are predicting there could be two affairs about to happen.

Maria and Gary are married. But could they both have affairs? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers predict TWO shock affairs

Recently Gary and Maria moved Laura into their flat so they could help Kelly look after her terminally ill mother.

Laura has been determined to find out where Rick is so she can get his money for Kelly.

However Gary, who murdered Rick, has been trying to keep Laura away from the truth.

Recently Laura began drinking on top of her medication and Gary has been trying to help her as much as possible.

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, March 24) Kelly was furious when she found out about Laura’s drinking. But Gary was quick to defend Laura.

Maria has been working with Phill (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Maria has been working on her election campaign.

This week, Phill gave her a confidential report proving that the council are covering up the dangers of local air pollution.

Maria was thankful to Phill for his help.

But now fans are convinced Gary will have an affair with Laura and Maria will have an affair with Phill.

#Corrie

Gary will do Laura.

Phil will do Maria.

🤭 — Tony Green (@TonyGre97915994) March 23, 2022

Sounds about right 👍 — St Mick (@macnamara60) March 23, 2022

Phil is gonna sleep with Maria let's face it 😬🙄#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) March 23, 2022

#corrie

Is phil after Maria? Something not right.. — #sofaspectator (@SofaSpectator) March 23, 2022

#Corrie Phil and Maria are gonna get it on! — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) March 21, 2022

Coronation Street SPOILERS: Will Rick’s body be found?

Gary got a shock at the end of last night’s episode when Maria told him about County’s new training grounds.

Is Phil after Maria?

When she showed him where it will be Gary realised the new grounds were going to be built in the same location he moved Rick’s body to.

Gary told Maria and the two look worried.

In Friday’s episode (March 25) Gary tells Maria he plans to move Rick’s body.

Will Gary admit he murdered Rick to Laura? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile the private investigator tells Laura he’s had no success in tracking down Rick.

However he says all the evidence suggests he’s dead and Gary is the prime suspect.

Across Weatherfield Gary tries to break into the building site.

But a security guard catches him and sees him off.

As he contemplates his fate, Laura confronts Gary. With the pressure getting to him, will he admit he killed Rick?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

