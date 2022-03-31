MAFS Australia couple Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie appeared to hit it off after meeting on their wedding day.

But following plenty of dramatic moments on the E4 reality show, have the married pair gone the distance?

**Major Married at First Sight Australia spoilers below**

Olivia and Jackson hit it off on MAFS Australia, but are they still together? (Credit: E4)

Are MAFS Australia stars Olivia and Jackson still together?

As the show is still currently airing in the UK and Australia, it hasn’t been announced if Olivia and Jackson are still together.

This also goes for the remaining couples in the experiment.

According to Olivia and Jackson’s social media accounts, the pair still follow each other on Instagram.

I love him so much.

They also regularly post snaps of each other on their profiles.

In a recent post of the pair together, Olivia declared: “I love him so much.”

However, in a teaser clip for the show aired in Australia this week, Olivia and Jackson appeared to be at breaking point.

Olivia declared her love for Jackson on social media this week (Credit: E4)

The teaser clip, which is yet to air in the UK, is from the show’s explosive finale episode.

It shows all the contestants returning to discuss the experiment.

From what it appears, Olivia and Jackson are forced to watch footage from the show, including her altercation with Domenica Calarco.

Towards the end of the trailer, Jackson tells Olivia to “share the big news”.

The camera then flashes to MAFSA expert Mel Schilling, who asks the pair: “Who ended the relationship?”

But what does that mean for Olivia and Jackson?

Have Olivia and Jackson discussed their relationship?

Yes!

During an interview with Now To Love in Australia, Jackson accidentally let it slip that he and Olivia are still together.

He told the publication: “To this day I go to the gym and she’s cool with it.”

The Aussie star also admitted that Olivia was working on herself following the show.

Jackson added: “Liv has been trying [to improve] since the snide comments, I did pull her up on it and it hasn’t happened again.

“It’s a lot different in the real world you don’t have to be put into a room with someone you don’t like.”

Married at First Sight Australia airs to E4 on Monday – Thursday evenings.

