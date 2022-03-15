How old is Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street? Who plays him?

Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street has won legions of fans with his cute science knowledge and his heartbreaking grief for mum Natasha.

He’s the son of Nick Tilsley, though Nick wasn’t aware he existed until quite recently.

Sam’s mum, Natasha Blakeman, was Nick’s ex, who didn’t tell him she was pregnant when she left Weatherfield more than a decade ago.

Sam’s also Leanne Battersby‘s stepson, and part of the next generation of Platts. David Platt is his uncle, Sarah is his auntie, and Gail is his grandmother.

We reckon that makes him Corrie royalty!

Who plays Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street? How old is he?

Sam is played by young actor Jude Riordan.

He joined Corrie in 2020, but he was already an experienced actor having played Tyler on Brassic for several years, alongside former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan.

The little lad may only be 10 years old, but he’s already wowed fans with his performances as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street.

He has scooped newcomer awards at both the National Television Awards and the Inside Soap Awards.

When did Sam arrive in Coronation Street?

Sam arrived in dad Nick’s life in October 2020 at the worst possible time – or the best, depending on how you see it!

Nick was at the hospital visiting stepson Oliver Battersby, who was terminally ill, when he bumped into old flame Natasha.

She fibbed about having an appointment herself, but when Nick overheard her mentioning her son, he put two and two together and realised Sam was his.

Though Natasha was nervous about letting Nick into Sam’s life, he persisted and the two became close.

Things were bumpy for a while as Nick and Leanne grieved for Oliver, who passed away. Leanne in particular struggled to let Sam into her heart. But they settled down.

Harvey Gaskell

When Leanne and the family were being tormented by drug lord Harvey Gaskell, Sam was accidentally put in danger.

Harvey – and his auntie, Sharon Bentley – targeted the little lad in order to force Leanne to do what they wanted.

In fact, they even kidnapped young Sam and held him hostage in a van overnight.

When did Sam’s mum die?

In the end, Harvey took the ultimate revenge on the boy – though he didn’t plan it that way.

Harvey escaped from prison and – as storm ravaged Weatherfield – he prowled round, trying to find Leanne, wanting revenge.

But instead of finding his nemesis, he came across Natasha, who was dressed in an identical costume and shot her.

Natasha survived just long enough to say a heartbreaking goodbye to her little boy, before she died in hospital.

Why did Sam stop talking?

After reading a heartbreaking farewell letter to his beloved mum that left viewers blubbing, Sam stopped talking.

Though he communicated with Nick and Leanne silently, and made a connection with George Shuttleworth through their shared love of stargazing, the lad refused to chat.

In the end, though, it was Hope Stape who got through to Sam. The pair began chatting on her walkie-talkie and it seemed Sam had turned a corner.

However, now he’s throwing himself into playing chess with Roy Cropper. It’s affecting his schoolwork and he has slipped behind in class.

Nick banned his son from playing chess for a while, wanting him to hang out with kids his own age.

But Leanne saw how much chess means to clever Sam so is letting him have lessons with Roy behind Nick’s back. But how will Nick react when he finds out?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

