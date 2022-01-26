Coronation Street character Jenny got a shock in tonight’s episode when she found out Leo’s dad is Teddy Thompkins, one of her classmates from school, but who plays him?

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, January 26) Jenny was thinking about ending her relationship with Leo after her stepdaughter Carla felt their relationship was inappropriate, thinking Jenny was still grieving for her ex-husband, Johnny, who died in October.

Jenny had also been worried that Leo was too young for her. However tonight she got the news Leo had been injured playing rugby and rushed off to A&E.

While waiting, she ran into an old classmate called Teddy and the two began catching up, unaware they were both waiting for Leo.

Teddy confessed to Jenny that he had a crush on Jenny in school.

Teddy is Leo’s dad (Credit: ITV)

He asked her if she wanted to go for a drink sometime saying he wasn’t going to let her go again, but they were interrupted when Leo came into the waiting room.

Leo introduced Teddy as his father, leaving Jenny shocked.

But who plays Teddy?

Who plays Leo’s dad Teddy in Coronation Street?

Teddy is played by actor Grant Burgin and this isn’t his first role in Coronation Street.

He played the Foreman in four episodes back in 2017.

One of his labourers called Zack angered Sally Metcalfe after he catcalled her daughter, Rosie Webster.

However he failed to take her seriously and Sally led a protest.

When Rita Tanner chained herself to a fence in protest, he admitted defeat and told Zack he may have to fire him.

Grant has been in Corrie before (Credit: ITV)

Grant is well-known for playing Uncle Bob in Secret Life of Boys from 2015 until 2019.

He also appeared The Bill and Doctors playing multiple different characters.

Between 2012 and 2015 Grant played P.C Arnold in BBC soap EastEnders.

He had a role in the 2007 film Stardust.

Grant has also appeared in many other TV shows including Murphy’s Law, Silent Witness, The Dumping Ground, Holby City, Gentleman Jack and Casualty.



Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There’s an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

