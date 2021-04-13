Coronation Street character Nick Tilsley has been slammed by viewers as he abandoned his son Sam to leave Weatherfield with girlfriend Leanne.

Last week, drug dealer Harvey was arrested by police. However he discovered that Leanne was the one who reported him to police and vowed to get revenge.

In last night’s scenes (Monday, April 12) Leanne decided to flee Weatherfield in order to protect her son Simon from Harvey.

Nick told Leanne they could sort things out, but she insisted it was too late.

Harvey was arrested but said he would come after Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Later, Nick told his sister Sarah and brother David about Leanne’s involvement with drugs and how she and Simon planned to leave.

He realised he needed to choose between leaving with her, or staying with his son Sam, who he found out about last year.

But Nick soon made his decision and ran after Leanne telling her he would be joining her.

Later, he told Sam and Natasha that he was leaving and didn’t know when he’d be back.

Sam waved goodbye to his dad (Credit: ITV)

Nick explained to Sam that he may be out of contact for a little while, but he would always be thinking of him.

Although Sam was understanding, it was clear he was gutted his dad was going. Later as Nick said goodbye, Sam waved him off from the window at Gail’s house.

Coronation Street viewers slam Nick for leaving Sam

But fans weren’t so understanding and furiously slammed Nick for leaving his son behind to go with Leanne.

I can't believe Nick just left Sam like that #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) April 12, 2021

Sam deserves sooo much better than Nick for a dad 😡😡😡 I can't stand awful fathers like him who constantly put their girlfriend before their own kid. It's sickening #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Lauren🌸 (@miss_lauren_uk) April 12, 2021

Nick : Yeah look here Sam I know we haven't known each other long but I got to go with my teen love and her stepson. #Corrie — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) April 12, 2021

Nice to see Nick is willing to leave Sam his own son #Corrie — @TheRealDeclanKincaid (@TheRealDeclanK1) April 12, 2021

#corrie oh my god nick how can you do that to Sam😭poor kid you come into his life promise you will be there then sod off 🤬 — Gayle newman💙 (@Gayley1979) April 12, 2021

When will Nick, Leanne and Simon be back?

It has not yet been revealed when Nick, Leanne and Simon will be back. But whilst they’re away it looks like Natasha and Gail grow closer.

In next week’s scenes Gail is upset that her son left without saying goodbye to her.

However she is thrilled when Natasha asks her to have Sam for a few hours.

Natasha and Gail grow closer

Over a glass of wine, Gail assures Natasha that she’s family now, no matter what happens between her and Nick.

Could this be the start of a new friendship?

