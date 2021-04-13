Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker in Coronation Street, has announced she has got engaged to her boyfriend Joe Parker.

Alexandra posted the happy news to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: “Love locked down! 1000000 times yes! You make me so happy my face hurts. Love you ridiculously. Future Mrs Parker.”

Her friends and Corrie co-stars rushed to congratulate Alexandra and Joe.

Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany Platt, wrote: “OMG! So happy for you both! Congratulations! Crying real tears.”

Julia Goulding, who plays Shona Platt, commented: “Yaaaay! This is wonderful news! Congratulations guys.”

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, said: “Whaaaaa! Amazing news you gorgeous pair! Huge congrats Ali!”

Actress Angela Griffin, who played Emma’s mum Fiona Middleton, said: “Super congrats!”

Alexandra and Joe moved in together at the beginning of last year.

Alexandra Mardell: A big Coronation Street storyline for Emma

Whilst Alexandra is engaged, her Corrie alter ego Emma hasn’t had a lot of luck when it comes to relationships.

However towards the end of last year, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod revealed that there’s a love story coming up for her.

Speaking to The Sun: “There’s what I think will be a really brilliant storyline for Emma but I can’t talk about it in a lot of detail without giving it away.”

Alexandra plays Emma in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

“There’s a massive new love story for Emma. Emma wants her Prince Charming and she’s going to get her wish, but it’s going to be a very interesting version of her wish.

“She’s going to get the man of her dreams.”

