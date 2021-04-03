Coronation Street drug lord Harvey will try to murder Leanne Battersby next week.

Actor Will Mellor has revealed his evil character will violently attack Leanne when he discovers she has gone to the police to get out of his gang.

Harvey will try to kill Leanne reveals Will Mellor (Credit: ITV)

Viewers know Leanne is being forced to deal drugs for Harvey to save her son Simon’s life.

He was manipulated into getting into debt to the gang and forced to run drugs for them.

However, when Leanne found out she confronted Harvey to save Simon – but ended up dealing herself to pay the debts.

Last week, she went to the police for help and they forced her to become an undercover informant.

But soon, Harvey will discover the truth – and want deadly revenge on Leanne.

Actor Will told The Sun: “Leanne’s packing up to run away, but before she can leave the flat, Harvey kicks the door in.

“It was good to burst in like that. Jane [Danson, who plays Leanne] jumped out of her skin!

“Harvey calls her ‘a grass’ and goes to bundle her into the car to take her somewhere to finish her off. He says: ‘After you’re dead, I’ll make sure Simon’s taken care of – he’ll be in my little family,’ which means he’ll be selling drugs for Harvey.”

Leanne Battersby has to flee Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Leanne Battersby forced to flee Weatherfield

In next week’s scenes, one of Harvey’s dealers, Ned, turns up at Leanne’s flat and to her horror, he explains he’s expecting a delivery and will be using her flat to bag up the drugs.

When Simon lets himself in, Ned introduces himself and Leanne feels sick to her stomach. When Leanne quizzes Ned about the drugs delivery, he becomes suspicious of her motives.

Leanne and Simon manage to convince Ned that they’re on his side. She makes out she has to go shopping and ends up leaving Simon alone with Ned.

Leanne is faced with a battle against Harvey (Credit: ITV)

She goes and meets up with DC Costello and fills him in on Ned’s drug plans.

Later, Ned orders Leanne to phone in sick to work as the drugs delivery is back on.

Harvey sets off to pick up the drugs and takes Simon with him. Worried for her son’s safety, Leanne begs them to take her instead, but her pleas fall on deaf ears.

Later, Harvey tells Leanne that he was set up and it looks like someone has grassed him up.

With little choice, Leanne admits to Harvey that it was her.

Later, a tearful Leanne goes to see Toyah and reveals she and Simon are moving away as it’s the only way she can ensure he’s kept safe from Harvey.

She says goodbye and they flee Weatherfield. But for how long?

