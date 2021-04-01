Coronation Street teens, including Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin, could find themselves in danger amid an ‘incredibly sad and tragic’ storyline.

In pictures obtained by the Metro, the ITV soap can be seen filming on the set of the Granada location. But it looks like there could be danger in upcoming scenes.

In the pictures, actresses Millie Gibson and Harriet Bibby, who play Kelly Neelan and Summer Spellman, can be seen on set.

Millie, who plays Kelly, was spotted filming (Credit: ITV)

It looks like the characters are attending a party, drinking lager with a gang of thugs.

Meanwhile Mollie Gallagher and Harry Visinoni, who play Nina Lucas and Seb Franklin, can also be seen filming.

Could they be in danger?

Coronation Street: Nina and Seb in danger in ‘incredibly sad and tragic’ storyline?

Last year, Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod teased there would be a ‘tragic’ storyline for the teens this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media at the time, he said: “We’ve got a huge story next year, for which we’re laying the ground work this year, which involve some of the younger characters.

Iain MacLeod teased a big storyline last year. But he revealed it would be ‘incredibly sad’ (Credit: ITV)

“So Asha, Nina, Aadi and Kelly. Some of you may remember Kelly, who is loan shark Rick Neelan’s daughter.

“They’re going to be mixed up in a story which will be incredibly hard-hitting, will have massive ramifications for Roy and Abi.

“And yeah essentially I think it’s going to be one of the biggest things we do next year by some margin.

It’s quite a serious, social responsibility-type story.

He added: “It’s quite a serious, social responsibility-type story. It will start with the teens but end up hoovering in Abi and Roy and countless other people as well.

Iain revealed there would be ramifications for Roy and Abi (Credit: ITV)

“It would be weird to say I’m excited about it because it’s incredibly sad and tragic I think in some respects. But I think it will be a really important story for us next year.”

Nina and Seb grow closer

With ramifications for Nina’s uncle, Roy, and Seb’s mum, Abi, it’s fair to say that perhaps Nina and Seb are in danger.

In upcoming scenes Nina and Seb grow closer. The two start to bond over their music taste.

Soon Nina invites Seb over for a film. Is it the start of a new romance for the two?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

