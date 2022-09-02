Coronation Street spoilers: More heartbreak for Aggie as James collapses

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal heartbreak for Aggie after James collapses at the Rovers’ charity football match.

After successfully scoring for his team, James collapses on the pitch leaving his family to rush to his side.

An ambulance is called and soon enough, James’s family receives some devastating news.

What’s wrong with James in Coronation Street spoilers?

James takes a turn for the worst (Credit: ITV)

James collapses in Coronation Street spoilers

Weatherfield County player, James, volunteers to coach The Rovers Return football team as they prepare to take on The Flying Horse in a charity match.

The team wanted the expertise of the football pro, to help them gain one up on their rivals.

Not planning on actually playing, James watches Dev give a last-minute pep talk to the players but Tim misinterprets him and thinks Dev is making jokes about his impotence.

With that, Tim quits the team and they’re now a player down.

Being a hero, James takes Tim’s place on the pitch whilst Tim confides in Aggie about his upset.

The score isn’t looking good but James helps the team get back in the lead with minutes to spare.

However, he soon goes from saving the day to being the one who needs saving.

He collapses on the pitch, leaving Ed distraught.

Ed phones for an ambulance whilst everyone watches Michael start CPR on his brother.

James gets some devastating news (Credit: ITV)

Aggie’s heartbroken after receiving difficult news

At the hospital, the Baileys gather around James’s bedside, waiting for news.

James is now conscious but is far from stable, after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The doctor tells the devastated family that James needs an operation.

He has a condition called cardiomyopathy.

They need to be quick in fitting an ICD otherwise the day’s heartbreaking events may have a chance of happening again.

As she watches her son go into the theatre, Aggie’s overwhelmed with emotions.

She completely breaks down, fearing the worst.

It was only recently that Ed was in hospital, and now she’s back there again with her son.

Will James be okay?

Can the Baileys support each other through this tough time?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!