Coronation Street Spoilers: Dev’s violent outburst leaves Aadi hurt

Dev's anger boils over in a fight with the youngster

By Joel Harley

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal a violent outburst from Dev, which leaves Aadi hurt. This comes as they argue over Kelly‘s background, and the young lovers’ engagement.

Aadi recently popped the question, to which Kelly said yes. This may have started as a way for the pair to win a holiday, but it seems as though Kelly has developed real feelings for Aadi.

However, their relationship suddenly becomes public when they enter a competition in the Weatherfield Gazette.

Corrie Kelly and Aadi grow closer
Aadi and Kelly have recently gotten engaged (Credit: ITV)

When he learns of Aadi and Kelly’s engagement, Dev is incensed.

As his anger boils over, their fight turns physical.

Will Dev come to regret his actions?

Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi and Kelly’s relationship makes headlines

Coronation Street Kelly, Aadi, and Asha at the Bistro
With news of their engagement making the Weatherfield Gazette, the lovers sit down to talk with their families (Credit: ITV)

Dev’s violent outburst happens as Aadi and Kelly learn that they are ineligible for the Gazette competition.

Because they are both under 18, they require letters of consent from their parents.

With the ‘secret’ engagement plastered all over the Gazette, the families go for dinner. Maria, Gary and Dev all agree that Aadi and Kelly are too young to marry.

Coronation Street Maria disagreeing with Kelly in the Bistro
Maria, Gary and Dev agree that Aadi and Kelly are too young to be married (Credit: ITV)

Dev reacts violently

Aadi and Dev argue, with Dev disapproving of Kelly’s background.

As they fight, Dev grabs Aadi. In the struggle, Aadi falls and hits his head.

Telling Dev that he is leaving for good, Aadi storms out.

Will Aadi ever forgive Dev for his outburst? What is next for the young lovers? Can the families ever reconcile?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

