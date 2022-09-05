Coronation Street: Spider hiding another shocking secret after marriage bombshell?

Coronation Street character Spider told Toyah that he is married in tonight’s episode (Monday, September 5 2022).

Toyah was furious, but fans think Spider is hiding another secret from her.

Coronation Street: Spider’s secret revealed

Recently Spider returned to Weatherfield and Toyah was shocked to see her ex-boyfriend after many years.

Toyah has been struggling since her husband Imran died in a car accident and is soon going on trial for his murder.

Since Spider’s return, he and Toyah have grown closer again with Spider even confessing his love to her.

But it was clear he’s been hiding something as he’s been taking secret phone calls.

In tonight’s episode Toyah joined in a protest outside of the factory.

But her sister Leanne feared her getting in anymore legal trouble, especially with her trial coming up.

When things started to get out of hand with Griff getting arrested, Spider stepped in and pushed a police officer, getting himself arrested.

Toyah was furious with him but Leanne told him the only reason Spider kicked off was to stop the police coming after her.

Later Spider was released from the police station with a caution.

He went back to Toyah’s flat and she told him she loved him.

However Spider came clean and told Toyah he was married.

Toyah was clearly devastated by the revelation.

Spider tried to tell her that he and his wife hadn’t been in a good place for a long time.

But she was heartbroken and kicked him out.

Corrie fans think Spider is hiding another secret

However fans think there’s another secret that Spider is hiding, believing that he is undercover and working with the police.

Spider is a under cover informant #Corrie — soap Queen 🛁 (@CorrieTrivia) September 2, 2022

I think Spider is undercover for someone #Corrie — Celia Bouquet (@bouquetcelia) September 2, 2022

Spider gonna turn out to be a police informer? #Corrie — Bebop (@Bebop76845845) September 2, 2022

#Corrie

Personally I still think spider is spying on toyah for the police or something — Lilith Winchester (@LilithWinches66) August 31, 2022

What is next for Spider and Toyah?

Later this week Saira approaches Toyah and accuses her of murdering Imran so she can be with her new boyfriend.

Toyah tells her that it’s not true, but as Saira refuses to let it go Griff steps in.

Griff suggests they teach Saira a lesson by letting her tyres down on her car.

But Spider warns Toyah with her trial looming it’s best not to get involved, especially when Griff gets a petrol cannister and suggests they set Saira’s car on fire.

Spider begs Toyah to cut ties with Griff and tells her that he is truly in love with her.

He tells her that his marriage is over. As they share a kiss on the balcony they agree to keep their relationship a secret until her trial is over.

However Saira sees them and is furious.

