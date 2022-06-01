Charlie De Melo reveals the real reason he decided to quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Charlie De Melo has revealed the real reason he quit the show as his character, Imran Habeeb, was killed off.

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, June 1) Toyah was being taken into an ambulance after the car accident when Imran appeared to collapse in pain.

He fell unconscious and despite paramedics trying to save him, Imran died.

Now Charlie De Melo has revealed why he has quit the soap.

Imran died after the car crash (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Charlie De Melo and Nicola Thorpe: The real reason the Coronation Street co-stars broke up

Charlie de Melo reveals when he decided to leave Coronation Street

Speaking about his decision to leave, Charlie De Melo told Entertainment Daily and other media: “It’s sort of a multitude of things.

“For reasons, nothing to do with the job at all, but my first couple of years working there were trying. I did find it difficult.

“So as I was heading towards the end of that second year option, I kind of made the decision to move on.

“Ready to draw a line under my time in Manchester and say ‘it was a worthy but failed experiment to have made thing big move and have joined a job like this.’

Charlie went on to say that just after making this decision, the pandemic hit, and he decided to stay on the soap.

The actor revealed his personal life ‘cleared up a bit’ and Imran began being put into different storylines, including the Geoff storyline, and he really enjoyed being on the show.

Imran actor Charlie has revealed why he made the decision to leave the soap (Credit: ITV)

Charlie de Melo reveals the real reason he decided to quit the soap

Charlie continued: “And then it got to the stage where I was really enjoying myself over there and constantly being challenged, constantly being put in front of some of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with.

“I’ve said it before on things like this and I’ll say it again until I die that Millie [Gibson] and the young people that Corrie have kind of invested in in recent years are just revelations. Each and every one of them are outstandingly good.

Charlie praised his co-star Millie, who plays Imran’s foster daughter Kelly (Credit: ITV)

“But that meant I saw a version of myself that would literally be staying there until I was booted, or whatever.

“And I came to the realisation that I have no spouse, I have no car, or mortgage, or kids or any of the kind of things that would necessitate consistency and I thought if I don’t close my eyes and step off into the void now, then I never will.

“It was nothing to do with the job, if anything the job was keeping me rooted and I had such a wonderful time there, but it was just if not now, When? And if not now then possibly never.”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

This week Coronation Street in on at 7.30pm every weeknight for half an hour.

Have you been watching Coronation Street this week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.