Coronation Street viewers saw Spider Nugent return to Weatherfield last month.

Since his return it’s become clear he’s hiding something, but what could it be?

Coronation Street: What is Spider hiding?

Spider’s return came as a shock to his ex-girlfriend Toyah, who is still grieving her husband Imran.

Over the last few weeks he’s been making strange phone calls.

In tonight’s scenes (Friday, August 12) Toyah found out Spider had been arrested at a protest and went down to the police station.

Spider was soon released with a slap on the wrist.

Toyah kissed Spider (Credit: ITV)

He went to see Toyah at her flat and the two ended up sleeping together.

However afterwards Toyah felt guilty, knowing she was still grieving, and asked Spider to leave.

After confiding in Abi, she reassured Toyah that she’s just grieving.

Toyah later went to see Spider and he agreed they were still friends.

However he later took another secret phone call saying: “My phone was on silent, sorry. Yeah I couldn’t get away any sooner, I’ve bene up to my eyes in it. Yeah, tough day. I’ll be honest, I can’t wait to get back.”

He then hung up, but what is he hiding?

Here are four theories about Spider’s big secret.

Some fans think Elsie could be Spider’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

1. He is Elsie’s dad

One theory is that Spider is the father of little Elsie – the girl who Imran and Toyah were fostering before Imran died.

Imran and Toyah began fostering Elsie and even wanted to adopt the little girl.

After it was revealed Imran was the father of Abi’s baby, Alfie, he and Toyah did split.

However when they got back together they got custody of Alfie and wanted to adopt Elsie.

Soon Imran died in the car crash and currently Toyah is facing trial for his murder.

No information is known about Elsie’s parents and it’s believed she is now living with another foster family.

But could Spider be her dad? Some fans think so.

#corrie I heard Elsie is related to Spider , makes sense with the name — FoxyLady1 (Milly) 🏳️‍🌈 🦋 🌈 🦋 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FLady1980) May 25, 2022

Spider has got money but won’t help toyah I think the little girl she was fostering is his #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) August 10, 2022

2. He’s working undercover

Another theory is that Spider could be a spy or working undercover to try and catch Toyah confessing to intentionally crashing the car and killing Imran.

Viewers know that Imran and Toyah got into a big argument while driving and Toyah told her husband she hated him before driving into the building.

As police began to investigate, they found evidence suggesting Toyah crashed on purpose.

Could Spider be working for the police?

So Spider has come back as an undercover to spy and report on Toyah to try and catch her admitting she killed Imran? #CorinationStreet #corrie Was he always undercover? Cause I know from experience they do five years and then disappear into thin air. Not sure where this is going. — Catika (@LeftyNoMore) July 3, 2022

What could Spider be hiding? Fans have theories (Credit: ITV)

3. He’s a secret millionaire

Another theory is that he could be a millionaire or the son of a millionaire.

His dad Edgar has never been seen on-screen but we know he is the brother of Emily Bishop.

Could he have a secret fortune?

Is Spider secretly a millionaire's son? #Corrie — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) August 10, 2022

4. He has a secret family

Another potential theory is that Spider could now have a family and hasn’t told anyone.

Before his return last month he was last seen in 2003.

A lot can change in 19 years.

On Entertainment Daily‘s Facebook page, one reader shared their theory about Spider saying: “Bet he’s married with kids.”

Could Spider have a family now?

