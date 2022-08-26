Coronation street theory: Is Stu Carpenter’s wife the real murderer?

Much of the recent drama on Coronation Street this centred around Stu Carpenter, following the discovery that he had been in prison for murder.

He’s managed to convince his close friend Yasmeen and her grandchildren, Zeedan and Alya, that he is innocent.

But the rest of the Street aren’t so sure.

So, Stu has got an uphill battle if he wants to prove his innocence not only to the courts, but to his friends and neighbours as well.

Stu hopes he can prove the truth (Credit: ITV)

Alya and Zeedan, along with Adam, have already been working on clearing his name.

They’ve discovered that Stu could have been another victim in all this.

There’s evidence that a dodgy detective named Lennox broke the rules to force a confession out of Stu, before covering it up.

But while Zeedan and Alya fight to uncover the truth, Corrie fans could save them the bother – they think they’ve worked it all out already!

Alya was the first to believe in Stu (Credit: ITV)

Who killed Charlie?

Alya and Yasmeen have been concentrating their efforts on how Stu came to be found guilty. But fans reckon they should be looking closer to home.

Stu’s wife, Lucy, has been dead set on him having no contact with their daughter, Bridget. She even kept their granddaughter, Eliza, a secret from him.

Lucy claims it’s because Stu’s a killer, but does she have another reason for not wanting the past brought up?

Fans have been quick to theorise that the reason Lucy wants Stu to stay away isn’t because he’s a killer. It’s because she is!

Yasmeen is horrified as Lucy reveals Stu’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Crime of passion

The woman Stu is accused of killing, Charlie, was a colleague that Stu had been having an affair with.

Viewers reckon that Lucy might have found out about Stu’s cheating – and taken revenge by killing the girl herself and leaving Stu to take the blame.

“Did Stu’s wife and the bent copper do the murder?” mused one. Another viewer fumed, “Stu’s cow of a wife was probably involved.”

One fan even reckoned they’d worked out what will happen once the murder mystery is resolved.

They put forward the theory that both Lucy and Bridget were in on the murder and will go to jail once the truth emerges.

And that means Stu will get “custody of his newfound granddaughter who he already seems very territorial about.”

Stu’s cow of a wife was probably involved in that murder #corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) August 24, 2022

Did Stu’s ex wife with the bent copper do the murder? #Corrie @itvcorrie — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) August 24, 2022

I wonder if Stu’s daughter or ex wife have anything to do with the murder? 🤔 #Corrie — Joolz (@Joolz28534293) August 24, 2022

Maybe stu’s wife and daughter were both in on the murder/cover up and will both end up going to prison while he gets custody of his new found grand daughter who he already seems very territorial about 🤨 #Corrie — Luna Loco (@LunaLocoJewels) August 24, 2022

Stu’s criminal past was first hinted at when he tracked down his adult daughter, Bridget (Credit: ITV)

Big Corrie twists ahead

Actor Bill Fellows recently said that the stories still has “loads of twists and turns” to come and “loads of people get affected by it”, so it sounds like there’s big drama ahead.

Meanwhile, actress Linda Rooke, who plays Lucy, has a wealth of great TV roles behind her so is perfect to play a bigger role in this huge storyline.

As the truth is revealed in the coming weeks, will fans be proved right in their theories?

