Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam makes shocking discovery as he gets closer to truth about Stu

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, August 22 2022) reveal Adam makes a shock discovery as Alya and Zeedan start to look through Stu’s case files.

Meanwhile Stephen gives Sarah an idea and Kelly comes up with a plan to get a holiday.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Corrie.

Alya goes to see Stu (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Adam makes a discovery

Zeedan and Alya sort through Stu’s case files and they come across Stu’s interview tapes.

Adam points out that Stu was questioned for over 10 hours which is against the rules and there’s a tape missing.

Alya visits Stu in prison, but they’re interrupted when Yasmeen arrives.

With Alya gone, Stu tells Yasmeen the whole story of this affair with Charlie.

Yasmeen tells Zeedan and Alya how Stu wants them to talk to his solicitor, Norman.

They contact Norman and he confirms Stu was coerced into making a confession.

Alya puts pressure on Yasmeen to allow Stu to move back in as it’s clear he’s innocent and has no where to go.

Stephen has an idea for Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Stephen has an idea

In the factory, Carla is frustrated as she struggles to get a fabric order.

Stephen tells Sarah that she’s clearly the brains behind the factory and she should think about buying Carla out of her share.

In the factory, Stephen confirms that he’s managed to source the fabric they need for a good price.

Over a drink, Sarah shares her business ideas with Stephen and asks him to help her prove to Carla that she knows what she’s talking about.

Steve goes to see Ed and Paul (Credit: ITV)

Steve in trouble?

Ed and Paul turn up at No.1 to start working on the roof.

Steve explains that Arnie has promised to do the job after all.

But later Steve furiously calls Arnie wondering where he’s got to.

The scaffolder explains to Steve that he’s come to take down the scaffolding as his hiring period has now expired.

The scaffolder demands another £500 to leave it up.

Steve calls in at the builder’s yard and begs Ed to fix the roof at No.1.

Kelly has a plan to get a holiday (Credit: ITV)

Kelly has a plan

Ellie from the Gazette calls at the Bistro with some leaflets promoting a ‘Win a dream wedding’ competition.

Kelly makes out that she and Aadi are engaged and planning their wedding.

Kelly assures Aadi they won’t actually get married, they’ll just enjoy the holiday.

Aaron continues to worry about Summer (Credit: ITV)

Summer lies to Billy

Meanwhile Summer attends an appointment with the diabetic nurse.

She suggests the flash monitor might be helpful and Aaron agrees.

Later Summer lies to Billy that she doesn’t qualify for a flash monitor.

But a worried Aaron urges Billy to call the hospital.

