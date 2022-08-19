Coronation Street spoilers: Stu persecuted as he’s released from prison

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Yasmeen gives Stu another chance, however other Weatherfield residents don’t trust him.

She offers to let him move back in, but what will the future hold for Stu?

Yasmeen goes to see Stu (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen visits Stu

Alya and Zeedan go though Stu’s case files and come across his interview tapes.

Adam points out that Stu was questioned for over 10 hours which is against the rules. He also notices that a tape is missing.

Later Alya goes to see Stu in prison, but they’re interrupted when Yasmeen arrives.

When Alya goes, Stu tells Yasmeen about the whole story of his affair with Charlie.

Later Yasmeen tells Zeedan and Alya how Stu wants them to talk to his solicitor.

When they speak to Stu’s solicitor, Norman, he confirms that Stu was coerced into making a confession.

Alya puts pressure on Yasmeen to allow Stu to move back in as he has nowhere to go.

Alya begs Yasmeen to let Stu move back in (Credit: ITV)

Stu is released from prison

As Stu heads out the prison gates he’s shocked to find Yasmeen waiting there for him.

The two go to Victoria Garden and Yasmeen tells Stu that she believes he is innocent.

When Yasmeen says to Stu he must let Bridget know his intentions, he reluctantly agrees. But how will Bridget react?

Later Stu comes back to the street to be met with hostility from Bernie and Dev.

Yasmeen comes to Stu’s rescue and tells Stu he’s moving back into No.6 with her.

Later Stu goes too see Kelly and apologises to her.

Not everyone is happy to see Stu (Credit: ITV)

Tim doesn’t trust Stu

Tim warns him to keep away from Yasmeen, but Kelly tells Tim that Stu will be moving back into No.6 and Yasmeen is helping to clear his name.

Elaine and Tim are worried and beg Yasmeen to think twice about helping Stu.

At No.6, Stu offer to move back out but Yasmeen tells him that running away will only make him look guilty.

