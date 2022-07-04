Who is Elaine Jones in Coronation Street? What else has Paula Wilcox been in?

Elaine first appeared in Coronation Street back in 2020 and is played by Paula Wilcox.

Her arrival came as a shock as she was revealed to be Tim Metcalfe‘s biological mother.

She has since built a relationship with her son and made friends in Weatherfield.

But is Elaine Jones, who plays her and what else has the actress been in?

Elaine is Tim’s birth mother (Credit: ITV)

Who is Elaine Jones in Coronation Street? When was she married to Geoff Metcalfe?

Elaine is the first wife of Geoff Metcalfe and biological mother of Tim Metcalfe.

In 2020 it was revealed Elaine’s real name is Phillipa and she was married to Geoff for two years.

Elaine and Geoff married in 1971 and she fell pregnant with their son, Tim, who she gave birth to in January 1972.

As well as being controlling and mentally abusive towards Elaine, Geoff was also having an affair with her best friend Tessa.

Elaine fled her abusive marriage in 1973 when Tim was just one year old as she feared for her life. But Geoff refused to let her take Tim.

He married Tessa and lied to Tim, letting him believe that his second wife was his mum.

Meanwhile Phillipa changed her name to Elaine.

Tim found out Tessa wasn’t his birth mum (Credit: ITV)

Why did Elaine come to Weatherfield?

In 2020 Elaine visited Yasmeen Metcalfe in prison. She had seen in the papers that Yasmeen was in prison and awaiting her trial for the attempted murder of her abuser and husband, Geoff.

Knowing that Geoff was an abusive and controlling man, she went to see Yasmeen.

Elaine then mysteriously vanished after Geoff found out about her arrival.

On the week of Yasmeen’s trial, Tim discovered Elaine was in Weatherfield General’s psychiatric ward as Geoff had threatened her.

Yasmeen was eventually found not guilty of the attempted murder of Geoff and was allowed to go home.

Geoff later set No.6 on fire with him and Yasmeen inside. Yasmeen escaped to the roof and Geoff chased her, but ended up falling to his death.

Since Geoff’s death, Elaine has been able to get to know her son Tim properly.

Elaine stayed with Tim and then moved in with Yasmeen, as the two struck up a good friendship.

She worked in Speed Daal and bought shares in the restaurant.

Eventually Elaine moved back to Bolton, however recently she moved in with Tim after he had a heart operation.

Although she does still live in Bolton, she is often on the street to see her son.

Who plays Elaine Jones in Coronation Street?

Elaine is played by actress Paula Wilcox. She was born in Manchester in December 1949.

Paula played Laurel’s mum Hilary in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What else has Paula Wilcox been in?

Paula is a popular actress. She began her acting career in the 60s

Soap fans may recognise her from her role in Emmerdale.

Between 2007 and 2008, Paula played Hilary Potts in the ITV soap. Her character is the mother of Laurel Thomas.

In 2020 she played Sandra in the TV series Trying and Diana in Grantchester.

She also played the character Pauline in Mount Pleasant from 2011 until 2017.

Over her career Paula has also had roles in many TV series including Living The Dream, Upstart Crow, Girlfriends, Moving On, Boomers, Doctors, A Touch of Frost, Holby City and The Queen’s Nose.

