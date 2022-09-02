Coronation Street spoilers: Sam left heartbroken as he tries to fit in

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Sam’s heartbreak as he changes himself to fit in with the cool kids.

He’s desperate to woo his crush, Jalena, but tries too hard and pushes her away.

Will Sam bounce back from Jalena’s rejection in Coronation Street spoilers?

Sam’s feeling like the odd one out (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s feeling like an outsider in Coronation Street spoilers

Sam shows off his passion for chess in a class project at school but gets mocked by the other pupils.

Classmate, Owen, sarcastically asks Sam to teach him how to play but has no intention in actually going through with it.

Sam’s naïve to Owen’s cruelty, believing that he’s genuinely interested in taking some lessons.

As he goes to set up his chess board at Roy’s, he’s left devastated as he realises Owen’s true intentions.

Later, and after feeling like an outsider at school, Sam decides to try and fit in with the other kids his age.

He pretends to like gaming so that he could hang round with Jack and Liam but it doesn’t take long for him to start moaning about the how boring the computer games are.

The two boys start noticing that Sam doesn’t have as much in common with them as he makes out, starting to ask him personal questions about the letters his writes.

Sam feels insecure, still desperate to be liked.

Sam doesn’t feel like celebrating (Credit: ITV)

Sam’s rejected by his crush

Thinking that Jalena would have more chance of liking one of the stereotypically cool kids, Sam turns up to her birthday party sporting a football shirt.

He couldn’t care less about the sport but wants to impress his crush.

However, Jalena starts to think that Sam no longer has a common interest in chess and goes to play a match with John instead.

Telling Sam that she doesn’t like football, Sam’s heartbroken as his attempt to impress the girl of his dreams fails.

Will Sam get a second chance to impress her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

