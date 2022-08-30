Coronation Street spoilers: Stu attacked

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Stu gets attacked on his way home, after a group of young lads corner him in the street.

The lads get hold of the rumours spreading about Stu and start attacking him as a punishment for his crimes.

Can Stu defend his name and restore his reputation?

Will someone on Coronation Street come to his rescue?

Stu’s attacked

The rumours are spreading around Coronation Street, with people desperate to bring down alleged criminal, Stu.

The news has travelled fast, with Zeedan being led to believe that Stu’s reputation is stopping people dining at Speed Daal.

The restaurant’s bookings are becoming empty with customers not wanting a supposed murderer to serve them.

On his way home, Stu encounters a group of young lads who begin to corner him, leaving him to feel uncomfortable.

They attack him, calling him a ‘murderer’.

Trying to defend himself and his reputation, Stu’s left wondering if he’ll ever be able to clear his name.

Later, fighting Stu’s corner, Roy heads to tell Zeedan about the attack.

Will the pair be able to provide Stu with the help he needs to continue fighting his case?

Elsewhere, Tim confides in Peter

Over at Street Cars, Tim’s embarrassment makes him hide from his therapist, Trina, but he’s soon caught out by Peter.

His friend questions what he’s doing, with Tim being unable to think of a plausible excuse.

Instead, he bravely sits down with Peter and tells him that Trina is his sex therapist.

He’s been going to sessions to help with his impotence.

Tim surprises Peter with his revelation, listening on with intrigue and curiosity.

Will Tim feel relieved once he confides in his pal and opens up about his secret?

