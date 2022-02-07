Rick Neelan in Coronation Street: Who killed him? And who knows the truth?

Rick Neelan in Coronation Street was the loan shark with a vicious side who tormented several Weatherfield residents over the years.

Rick tormented Corrie residents for years (Credit: ITV)

He was Kelly Neelan‘s dad, and Laura Neelan’s husband – though we can’t say they were exactly couple goals!

And evil Rick is dead!

But who killed him and why?

Rick’s first stint on the cobbles

Rick first appeared in Coronation Street when debt-ridden Joe McIntyre borrowed money from him.

Poor Joe was getting ready to tie the knot with fiancee Gail, and couldn’t pay back his debt in full.

Rick wanted his money back from Joe McIntyre (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

And things got worse from there on, with Rick threatening him and his family.

He even set fire to a newspaper and posted it through the door of the flat where Joe’s daughter Tina McIntyre lived.

In desperation, Joe decided to fake his own death. But it all went wrong and he actually popped his clogs.

Back again

Rick reared his head again a couple of years later, when Terry Duckworth had an idea to open a sleazy lap-dancing club.

Terry had borrowed some wonga from Rick and once more, things took a nasty turn.

By now, Tina had a new boyfriend – Terry’s son, Tommy. She was horrified to find out who Terry was involved with.

When Rick forced Terry to choose between Tommy and his debt being written off, Terry chose money. Ouch.

His debt passed to Tommy and the poor lad was forced to take a job smuggling drugs for him.

Revenge on Rick

Tina, though, wasn’t going down without a fight. She nicked the drugs, and tried to arrange a meeting with Rick.

That was a wedding day to remember! (Credit: ITV)

But Rick kidnapped Rita – on the day of her wedding to Dennis Tanner – in an attempt to get Tina to give in. There was a bit of a confrontation and in the end, Rick was arrested.

Rick v Gary Windass

When he was released from prison in 2019, Rick showed up on the cobbles once more wanting Gary to pay back a debt.

But Rick had met his match in Mr Windass. After several violent confrontations, a kidnap attempt, threats to Gary’s family, and all sorts of horrible goings on, Rick tried to kill Gary.

Rick and Gary came to blows many times (Credit: ITV)

He managed to get away, but the next time they met – in the woods – Gary discovered a grave Rick had dug for him. Sinister!

There was a vicious fight, and Gary killed Rick and buried him in the grave.

Later, he moved the body. Only Sarah Platt – and Gary’s wife Maria – know the truth about Rick’s death.

Gary Windass murdered Rick Neelan in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

But with his ex Laura back on the Street, will the truth be revealed?

