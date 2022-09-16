Kelly Rick Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street trailer reveals Rick is ‘back from the dead’ as Kelly plots to kill Gary

There's a big week of episodes coming

By Charlotte Rodrigues

A new Coronation Street trailer has revealed Rick Neelan is ‘back from the dead’ as Kelly plans to have Gary Windass killed.

Kelly finally learns that Gary was the one who killed her loanshark dad Rick three years ago.

But as she plots her revenge, Rick appears as he talks to Kelly in her thoughts.

Kelly finally learns the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rick returns in new trailer

Corrie is setting up a huge week of episodes as Kelly Neelan’s exit is set into motion.

Kelly has been living with Gary Windass and Maria Connor.

Her father Rick was murdered by Gary back in 2019, however Kelly believes that her mother Laura, who died of cancer earlier this year, was the one who killed Rick.

In upcoming scenes the teenager is set to make the shocking discovery that Gary is the one who killed her father.

A new trailer for the soap has revealed Greg Wood will be reprising his role as Rick for Kelly’s exit as his influence takes over.

After Kelly finds out about Gary killing her dad, she’s determined to get revenge on him.

In the trailer she goes to Kieron, the same man who kidnapped her several months ago, offering him £10k to kill Gary.

Meanwhile a clip shows Kelly sitting at home with Rick sat beside her. He says: “You know the truth. You know who’s lied.”

He then tells her: “He that dies pays all debts.”

Elsewhere Gary gives a heartfelt speech about Kelly at her engagement party.

But towards the end of the trailer, Kelly can be seen on the roof stood near the edge as Gary is held by one of Kieron’s men.

Greg Wood is reprising his role as Rick (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Someone is shot

In spoilers for the upcoming scenes it has been revealed that Kelly tells Gary she knows that he killed her dad after his big speech.

She runs out of her engagement party and Gary follows her. But it’s a trap and Kieron throws Gary in a van and takes him to the woods where Gary killed Rick.

He points a gun at Gary ordering him to dig his own grave.

Coronation Street Kelly and Kieron
Someone is shot, but who is it? (Credit: ITV)

But Kieron is planning to double cross Kelly and takes her onto the roof of a disused mill.

He explains his plan to kill her and frame her for Gary’s murder, making it look like a murder-suicide.

As Kieron goes to push her off the roof, Gary suddenly appears and tells Kieron to kill him instead.

Soon the gun goes off, but who has been shot?

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kate Middleton looking at flowers at Sandringham
Kate Middleton at Sandringham: Royal shares sad reason she can’t read ’too many tributes’
Channel 4's Sarah Beeny smiling
Sarah Beeny shares picture of herself in a wig after ‘hard’ process of losing her hair after chemotherapy
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry
Why Prince Andrew and Prince ‘could step in for King Charles’ despite being stripped of titles
Madeleine McCann's parents Gerry and Kate
Madeleine McCann’s parents ‘to be given long-awaited verdict after being blamed for her disappearance’
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the Queen's Thanksgiving service
Royal fans spot Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s ‘devastated’ and ‘broken’ reaction during service for Queen
Brenda Edwards crying on Loose Women and King Charles
Brenda Edwards in tears as she reads emotional letter from Charles about son Jamal