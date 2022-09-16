Coronation Street trailer reveals Rick is ‘back from the dead’ as Kelly plots to kill Gary

A new Coronation Street trailer has revealed Rick Neelan is ‘back from the dead’ as Kelly plans to have Gary Windass killed.

Kelly finally learns that Gary was the one who killed her loanshark dad Rick three years ago.

But as she plots her revenge, Rick appears as he talks to Kelly in her thoughts.

Kelly finally learns the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rick returns in new trailer

Corrie is setting up a huge week of episodes as Kelly Neelan’s exit is set into motion.

Kelly has been living with Gary Windass and Maria Connor.

Her father Rick was murdered by Gary back in 2019, however Kelly believes that her mother Laura, who died of cancer earlier this year, was the one who killed Rick.

In upcoming scenes the teenager is set to make the shocking discovery that Gary is the one who killed her father.

A new trailer for the soap has revealed Greg Wood will be reprising his role as Rick for Kelly’s exit as his influence takes over.

After Kelly finds out about Gary killing her dad, she’s determined to get revenge on him.

In the trailer she goes to Kieron, the same man who kidnapped her several months ago, offering him £10k to kill Gary.

Meanwhile a clip shows Kelly sitting at home with Rick sat beside her. He says: “You know the truth. You know who’s lied.”

He then tells her: “He that dies pays all debts.”

Elsewhere Gary gives a heartfelt speech about Kelly at her engagement party.

But towards the end of the trailer, Kelly can be seen on the roof stood near the edge as Gary is held by one of Kieron’s men.

Greg Wood is reprising his role as Rick (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Someone is shot

In spoilers for the upcoming scenes it has been revealed that Kelly tells Gary she knows that he killed her dad after his big speech.

She runs out of her engagement party and Gary follows her. But it’s a trap and Kieron throws Gary in a van and takes him to the woods where Gary killed Rick.

He points a gun at Gary ordering him to dig his own grave.

Someone is shot, but who is it? (Credit: ITV)

But Kieron is planning to double cross Kelly and takes her onto the roof of a disused mill.

He explains his plan to kill her and frame her for Gary’s murder, making it look like a murder-suicide.

As Kieron goes to push her off the roof, Gary suddenly appears and tells Kieron to kill him instead.

Soon the gun goes off, but who has been shot?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

