Coronation Street spoilers: Who is shot during Kelly and Gary showdown?

Coronation Street is airing Marvel-like stunt scenes next week, but who gets shot as Kelly and Gary face off?

We’re finally about to see the end to the Rick Neelan storyline, as Kelly uncovers that Gary killed her dad.

Kelly’s plan to have Gary killed backfires, however, and she places herself in danger.

Gary, Kelly and Kieron are all at the scene when a gunshot is fired, but who gets shot in Coronation Street spoilers?

Kelly’s life is on the line (Credit: ITV)

Who gets shot in Coronation Street spoilers?

Kelly’s asked Kieron to kill Gary, promising a hefty sum of £10,000.

However, he soon changes the plan and threatens to kill both of them, framing Kelly for a murder-suicide.

But, as Gary comes to save Kelly, someone fires a gun.

Who is shot?

Is Kelly in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Kelly

Kelly’s running towards danger after making a deal with Kieron.

She wants Gary dead.

However, Kieron’s got other plans and takes Kelly to a rooftop, planning on pushing her off.

He wants to frame Gary’s murder on her.

Does Kieron shoot Kelly and blame everything on her?

Will Gary get his comeuppance? (Credit: ITV)

Gary

Kelly’s finalised her plans to kill Gary after finding out that he killed Rick.

Kieron shoves Gary in his van and takes him to the woods, making him dig his own grave.

Later, Gary manages to escape from his grasp and rushes to find Kelly.

Discovering the pair on the rooftop, Gary pleads with Kieron to kill him and not Kelly.

Will Kieron shoot Gary and spare Kelly?

Will Kieron be the victim of his own crime? (Credit: ITV)

Kieron

Gary will do anything to protect Kelly, even if she has arranged for him to be killed.

He’s also killed before and could easily do it again.

When he arrives on the rooftop, he begs Kieron to save Kelly’s life.

Will Gary grab a gun and shoot Kieron before he has the chance to hurt her?

