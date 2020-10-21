Michelle Keegan excited Coronation Street fans earlier this week as she revealed a visit to the cobbles six years after she left her role as Tina McIntyre.

Some have speculated that the former Corrie actress is making a return to the soap.

This does seem pretty unlikely though, given how her character left… er, dead!

Why did Michelle Keegan quit Corrie? (Credit: Shutterstock)

Who did Michelle Keegan play in Coronation Street?

Michelle, 33, starred as barmaid Tina McIntyre, famed for her sassy mouth and hooped earrings.

She was smarter than your average Rovers staffer, except when it came to men.

The former Our Girl actress first appeared on the Street in January 2008 after winning the role out of 900 auditionees.

When and how did Tina McIntyre leave Weatherfield?

Tina’s fate appeared to be sealed when she began an ill-judged affair with Street Lothario Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne), husband of Carla Connor (Alison King) at the time.

Peter had promised that he and Tina would run away together, but then Carla announced she was pregnant.

Peter decided to stay with Carla, devastating Tina, who threatened to spill all on their relationship.

Meanwhile Carla’s brother Rob Donovan (Marc Baylis), got wind of the affair and begged her not to reveal the torrid news.

Read more: Michelle Keegan models her new clothing range

But Tina taunted him and said she would report him to police for selling illegal goods.

Rob then pushed her from the balcony of the builders yard but she miraculously survived.

At first it looked as though Rob would help her, but then he picked up a lead pipe and beat her! She died of her injuries on June 2, 2014.

Tina was pushed off the balcony after threatening to blab (Credit: Shutterstock)

Was Rob caught out for killing Tina?

Initially, suspicion fell on Tina’s lover Peter after Rob framed him; he was charged with murder and he went to prison, awaiting trial.

He was subsequently found guilty. Carla refused to believe he could be responsible though and in the end she got her own brother sent down.

There was no happy reunion when he left prison though and, with his marriage in tatters, Peter left Weatherfield.

Why did Michelle Keegan quit Corrie?

At the time of her departure from the soap six years ago, Michelle said: “I have had the most amazing six years at Coronation Street and it was such a difficult decision to leave.

“But I felt it was the right time for me to make the next step in my career. I will miss Tina and will always be grateful to ITV and Coronation Street for giving me such an amazing role to play for my first ever acting job.”

What has Michelle been in since leaving Weatherfield behind?

She has become one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in the UK, starring in a number of high-profile shows, including BBC One’s Our Girl, ITV’s Tina and Bobby and Sky’s Brassic.

Alongside acting, Michelle has her own successful clothing line with Very.

Would you like to see Tina back as a ghost or perhaps a secret twin sister?! Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!